Alex Palou celebrates his first Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach victory — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN Last weekend’s 51st Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach was the only race in April for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. For the next five weeks, the focus shifts to the Month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,…...
Looking Back At The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Before Looking Ahead To the Month of May At Indianapolis
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- April 25, 2026
- 42 minutes read
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