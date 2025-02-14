With an amazing concert lineup featuring four of the most popular acts in music today and the only NTT INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader weekend of the year, Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend will return to Iowa Speedway, July 11-13, 2025.

Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa is a .875-mile tri-oval with variable banking that drives like a much bigger superspeedway. With laps under 18 seconds, “The World’s Fastest Short Track” is exceptionally demanding physically and mentally on drivers. It was designed with the second generation of SAFER Barrier around the entire perimeter of the racetrack.