The track layouts and descriptions found below, as well as other information regarding the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season and events, can be found on INDYCAR’s website.
The 1.8-mile, 14-turn (5 lefts, 9 rights) circuit incorporates streets of downtown St. Petersburg and a section of runway of Albert Whitted Airport. After the long frontstretch, there’s a tight right-hander into Turn 1 and then a quick left-hand turn. Plenty of drivers have gotten into trouble in these two turns over the years. There are two other long straights with heavy braking zones that afford opportunities to overtake.
The Twin Palms layout at the Thermal Club is a 3.067-mile (4.82-km) raceway which includes most of that South Palm circuit and adds a highly demanding trajectory on top to get to a total of 19 turns. The layout consists of sweepers, tight corners, long straightaways, and elevation changes, providing a proper driving and engineering challenge to teams.
The 1.968-mile, 11-turn temporary street circuit encircles the Long Beach Convention Center — which houses a Family Fun Zone and numerous displays during the race weekend — and runs down scenic Shoreline Drive. It offers numerous overtaking opportunities, including Turn 1, getting the hairpin turn just before the frontstretch right is critical.
Barber Motorsports Park just outside of Birmingham, Alabama is a 2.3-mile permanent road course with 17 flowing turns and features 80 feet of elevation change that challenge drivers and engineers. A 45-foot-wide racing ribbon also makes it imperative for patience while setting up overtaking opportunities.
The 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course incorporates portions of Turns 1 and 2 and the frontstraight of the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval and the remainder of the circuit is within the infield, allowing for great spectator viewing.
With four corners banked at 9 degrees, 12 minutes, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway drives more like a road course than an oval. But each of the corners is different, with weather influencing the car’s characteristics. The straightaways are 5/8ths of a mile long — time to catch your breath and dive into the next corner.
The new era of the Detroit Grand Prix continues as the event returns to the streets of Downtown Detroit from May 29 to June 1, culminating in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. The new Grand Prix will feature three full days of activities and celebrations on some of Detroit’s most popular and active Downtown areas, including racing on a 1.645-mile, nine-turn street circuit along Jefferson Avenue, Bates Street, Atwater Street, St. Antoine, Franklin Street and Rivard.
World Wide Technology Raceway, located just ouside of St. Louis, Missouri , in the Metro East city of Madison, Illinois, is an intriguing 1.25-mile (2.01 km) oval favored by many of the drivers who race there due to the unique shape and varying degrees of banking in each corner. Turns 1 & 2 have characteristics similar to New Hampshire Motor Speedway while Turns 3 & 4 are similar to Phoenix Raceway and the track’s egg shape is reminiscent of the oval at Twin Ring Motegi.
Established in 1955, Road America is located midway between Milwaukee and Green Bay in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Its legendary four-mile, 14-turn road circuit has challenged the world’s best racers for over a half century. The 640-acre, park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, fantastic concessions and high-speed excitement to thousands of spectators each year. In addition to public race weekends such as the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, the track offers group event programs, the Road America Motorplex for karting and supermoto, and the Road America Motorcycle and Advanced Driving Schools.
The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, approximately halfway between Columbus and Cleveland, is a 2.258-mile, 13-turn natural-terrain road course that offers a little of everything — elevation changes, high-speed corners, flowing corners, tight corners, a narrow (40 feet) racing ribbon and a challenging entry to pit lane.
With an amazing concert lineup featuring four of the most popular acts in music today and the only NTT INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader weekend of the year, Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend will return to Iowa Speedway, July 11-13, 2025.
Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa is a .875-mile tri-oval with variable banking that drives like a much bigger superspeedway. With laps under 18 seconds, “The World’s Fastest Short Track” is exceptionally demanding physically and mentally on drivers. It was designed with the second generation of SAFER Barrier around the entire perimeter of the racetrack.
The tight 11-turn, 1.786-mile Exhibition Place street circuit offers great views of downtown Toronto and often leads to cars attempting to squeeze past each other in turns. Many times, only one car makes it out unscathed. The long frontstretch leading into the Princes’ Gate at Turn 1 and the Lakeshore Boulevard straight leading into a hard 90-degree right-hander at Turn 3 are the best places for overtaking.
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is a challenging 2.238-mile (3.602 km) road course with 11 turns, including the famous “Corkscrew,“ with its six-story drop in a mere 450 feet that was popularized by “The Pass.” Originally constructed in 1957 in Monterey, California when the Pebble Beach Road Races required a safer course, the track is known for hosting a variety of top-tier racing events from sports cars to motorcycles, to numerous community events. Set against a scenic backdrop, it attracts motorsports enthusiasts from around the world and has become an iconic venue in the world of competitive racing. Tickets, VIP experiences and more are available on the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca website.
Portland International Raceway opened in 1961 on the former location of the city of Vanport, which was destroyed by the Memorial Day 1948 flood. The 12-turn, 1.964-mile natural road course is relatively flat but contains several spots for passing opportunities, including a quick chicane at the end of the frontstretch, a hard-braking right-hander (Turn 7) leading onto the sweeping backstretch, and a three-turn complex leading back onto the fronstretch. Al Unser Jr. won the first INDYCAR SERIES race in 1984. In 1997, the race set the now current all-time record for the closest two-car and closest three-car finish in INDYCAR SERIES racing history on a road course. Mark Blundell beat second-place Gil de Ferran by 0.027 of a second, and beat third-place Raul Boesel by 0.055 of a second, in a three-wide finish.
The legendary Milwaukee Mile on the grounds of the Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin is one-mile oval that truly drives more like a road course because of the 9-degree banking in the turns, which produces some of the most exciting racing. Drivers can’t go flat out on the course, which creates overtaking opportunities in the turns as well as the straights. The Mile opened in 1903 and little has changed to the configuration.
Nashville Superspeedway, Middle Tennessee’s racing jewel, is known for its high-intensity, wheel-to-wheel action. It’s also home to the Music City Grand Prix, where the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone will determine its season champions. The 1.33-mile D-shaped concrete oval features 14 degrees of banking and has hosted eight NTT INDYCAR SERIES events.