Kyle Kirkwood in the No. 27 Sam’s Club Honda at Nashville Superspeedway in 2025 — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN One of the leading retail membership clubs in North America is coming to the biggest race in the world. Sam’s Club will be the primary sponsor on NTT IndyCar Series star Kyle Kirkwood’s No. 27…...
Sam’s Club Is Coming To 110th Indianapolis 500 With Andretti Global
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- April 23, 2026
- 5 minutes read
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