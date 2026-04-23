FOX Sports Graphic BY BRUCE MARTIN LONG BEACH, California – A strong lead-in from the exciting conclusion of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway delivered an impressive ratings boost for the 51st Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. It was a full day of motorsports on FOX on Sunday, April 19 with the NASCAR…...
FOX Delivers With Impressive Ratings Boost For Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- April 23, 2026
- 5 minutes read
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