Honda completes Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

April 19, 2026

— LONG BEACH, CA

Honda sweeps top four positions in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Alex Palou scores his first AGPLB victory, third win of 2026 to take the championship lead

Felix Rosenqvist drives Acura brand to an IndyCar podium finish to celebrate Acura’s 40th anniversary year

Alex Palou completed a sweep of the weekend for Honda in the 2026 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, as Honda and Acura powered vehicles scored pole position and the victory in both the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

This is Palou’s first Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach victory, and third win of the year, catapulting the Chip Ganassi Racing Indy car driver to first place in the standings with a 17-point advantage over Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood.

Second place honors on the day went to Felix Rosenqvist in an Acura-branded Meyer Shank Racing machine. The Swedish driver started the day on the pole position and led a race-high 51 laps before losing the lead on a crowded pit lane under caution. Rosenqvist’s Acura-branded car represents an increased presence from the automaker in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to celebrate 40 years.

Palou’s win and Rosenqvist’s pole completes a dominant weekend for Honda and Acura vehicles following a win-from-pole for the Acura Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 of Nick Yelloly and Renger van der Zande in yesterday’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race.

Completing the podium was Honda-powered IndyCar legend and six-time series champion Scott Dixon. Kyle Kirkwood came home in fourth, continuing his streak of finishing every IndyCar race this season in the top 5 and giving Honda a 1-2-3-4 sweep in the brand’s home race.

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Honda Race Results

1st Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 2nd Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 3rd Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 4th Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda 8th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 10th Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 11th Dennis Hauger – R Dale Coyne Racing Honda 16th Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 17th Mick Schumacher– R Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 19th Will Power Andretti Global Honda 21st Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing Honda 24th Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing Honda 25th Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda – not running, mechanical

R – Rookie

Quotes

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) finished first: “This was a huge weekend for Acura and Honda with two poles, two wins, and four Hondas in the top four in IndyCar. It was incredible for me to win my first Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. It’s our biggest event of the season after the Indianapolis 500 and it just feels incredible to win. The atmosphere was phenomenal, and this is the momentum we need going into the month of May. We’ll be looking to carry this success into Indy so we can do an amazing job there too.”

Felix Rosenqvist (#60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda) finished second: “We had a really good race, especially on the red tires in the first two stints. We just seemed to make them last while maintaining good pace and good fuel mileage. I don’t think we had a bad pit stop, I just think Alex just had a 10/10 stop and we unfortunately lost out a little bit to him in the pits under the yellow. But end of the day we’ll take this result—I’m incredibly happy to have been able to get our Acura-liveried Honda on the podium at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.”

Scott Dixon (#9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) finished third: “It was actually a bit of a rough day for us performance wise. We were burning the front tires off and it was getting a bit tight. The caution kind of helped us because we didn’t have to go as long as we needed to on that run, and our pit stop was really good. Having an all-Honda podium is pretty cool. Kudos to Honda and to Alex, Felix, and Chip Ganassi Racing for a great job.”

Kyle Kirkwood (#27 Andretti Global Honda) finished fourth: “1-2-3-4 for Honda! I don’t love to be the last guy in that train, but nonetheless this was good day for Honda and for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in general. Acura and Honda have won absolutely every part of the weekend, which is awesome to see. I’m super stoked for them and it’s great for the brand to get another win in the books. For us at Andretti Global, we will move on now into the highly anticipated month of May, which we are all so excited for and we’ll be looking to score big for Honda in Indianapolis.”

David Salters (President, Honda Racing Corporation USA): “Honda is about The Power of Dreams and—at its core—The Power of Teams. This weekend showcased the world‑class capabilities of Honda Racing Corporation USA with a Honda IndyCar pole position and race podium sweep: Alex was outstanding, Chip Ganassi Racing were faultless, Felix delivered a superb pole and race with Meyer Shank Racing in his Acura Indy car, Scott shone on the streets, and Kyle was masterful with Andretti Global. Congratulations to all our drivers, race teams and the incredible HRC US team. Combined with the pole and win for the HRC US–engineered #93 ARX-06 at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, it was a perfect home race weekend. Congratulations to the exceptional men and women of Honda and Acura—simply an inspiring, supremely capable and wonderful group of people. Bravo team!”

Next

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES moves on to the prestigious Month of May as the drivers do battle on the bricks of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway—first for the Indy GP before the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500.

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