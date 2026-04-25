  • April 27, 2026
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INDYCAR Eliminates Open Entries Outside Of Indianapolis 500 Beginning In 2027

Alex Palou in the 51st Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 19, 2026 — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN The era of privateer racing teams competing in INDYCAR SERIES races has been quite rare for the past two decades. Beginning in 2027, the “one-off” teams other than in the Indianapolis 500 will become…...

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