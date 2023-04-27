Source: Event PR

DETROIT, Mich. (April 25, 2023) – On Friday, June 2, Comerica Bank will once again support a tradition that began with the very first Detroit Grand Prix in 1982. Comerica Bank Free Prix Day will return to the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear in 2023, providing an even deeper level of access for fans to experience the thrills and excitement of the Grand Prix for FREE on the opening day of the event’s new home on the Streets of Downtown Detroit.

This marks the 10th year of Comerica Bank supporting Free Prix Day and giving fans the opportunity to experience all the racing, activities and excitement of the Grand Prix as it enters a new era in 2023. Visitors to this summer’s Grand Prix will have access to more than half of the event’s footprint for free throughout the June 2-4 weekend. On Comerica Bank Free Prix Day, fans will be able to watch the on-track action in grandstands 1 and 9 free of charge. Seating in these two grandstands will be general admission and available on a first-come, first-seated basis. Paddock access is not included with Free Prix Day seating and no tickets will be required to sit in either grandstand on Free Prix Day, courtesy of Comerica Bank.

The return of Comerica Bank Free Prix Day extends the tradition that began with the very first Grand Prix event held on the Streets of Downtown Detroit. Since that first event in 1982, each year that the Grand Prix has been hosted in Detroit has featured free access for fans on the first day of on-track action, in a tradition that has become truly unique to the Motor City.

“Thanks to our partners at Comerica Bank, we are so proud to carry on the tradition of Free Prix Day at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “As the Grand Prix returns to its original home on the Streets of Downtown Detroit this summer, we are creating more ways for everyone to experience this event with over half of the circuit open and accessible for free. On Comerica Bank Free Prix Day, we’ll take that experience to the next level for fans with great viewing available in two of our grandstands completely free of charge.”

To celebrate the return of Free Prix Day in 2023, Comerica Bank and the Grand Prix will host a virtual engagement today with more than 10 Southeastern Michigan high schools and community groups focused on motorsports and career opportunities in racing. The students will have the opportunity to connect with a number of Grand Prix-related guests, including three-time W Series Champion (women’s international racing series) and current INDY NXT by Firestone driver for Andretti Autosport Jamie Chadwick and USF Pro 2000 presented by Cooper Tires championship leader Myles Rowe of Pabst Racing who competes under the minority-led Force Indy race team banner. The students will learn about running a race team from Force Indy team principal Rod Reid, who will also talk about the Nexgeneracers (NXG) karting and life skills youth development program that expanded to Detroit in 2021 and continues to grow locally. Comerica Bank Senior Vice President, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Jeffery Banks III will share his experiences with the students as well.

“With the return to the Downtown streets, the Detroit Grand Prix has furthered its dedication to connect one of Detroit’s signature events to fans and families across Metro Detroit,” said Steve Davis, Comerica Bank Michigan Market President. “We are honored to once again partner with the Grand Prix to provide free, unique access to Free Prix Day while impacting the youth of our community through STEM-focused engagements.”

The on-track action on Comerica Bank Free Prix Day will feature all four series competing at the Grand Prix. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will host practice as they prepare for the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon, while the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge will feature practice and qualifying for Saturday’s Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic. The rising stars of INDY NXT by Firestone will be on track for practice and qualifying while the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli will also turn its first laps on the new 1.7-mile, nine-turn race course with two practice sessions.

For more information on Comerica Bank Free Prix Day, and to purchase tickets for Saturday and Sunday at the Grand Prix, visit www.DetroitGP.com or call 866-464-7749(PRIX).