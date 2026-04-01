Acura Grand Prix News: Lupe Fiasco to Headline Friday Concert Presented by Acura

LUPE FIASCO TO HEADLINE FRIDAY NIGHT CONCERT PRESENTED BY ACURA AT THE ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH

LONG BEACH, Calif. (March 31, 2026) – The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is turning up the volume on race weekend as Grammy Award-winning artist Lupe Fiasco headlines the Friday Concert Presented by Acura on April 17.

The concert will take place on the stage outside the Long Beach Terrace Theater at the heart of the Acura Grand Prix’s festive atmosphere at 6:30 PM. The concert is free for all Friday ticket holders, making it an incredible bonus for race fans enjoying the high-speed thrills of the weekend.

Known for his masterful lyricism, innovative style and chart-topping hits including “Kick, Push,” “Superstar,” “The Show Goes On” and “Battle Scars,” Lupe Fiasco will bring his electrifying live performance to one of Southern California’s most iconic sporting events.

“I’ve always been a fan of racing and car culture, so I’m happy to be a part of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach,” said Fiasco.

His latest album, Samurai, continues Lupe Fiasco’s tradition of layered storytelling, exploring the rewards and disillusionments of the music industry while reflecting on identity, purpose, and the journey back to yourself after reaching what you thought you wanted.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lupe Fiasco to the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach for our Friday Concert Presented by Acura,” said Jim Liaw, President and CEO of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach. “He’s an extraordinary artist with a dynamic stage presence, and this performance will be an exciting way for fans to finish off a great day of racing, entertainment and the Long Beach lifestyle.”

This year’s event also arrives as Acura celebrates 40 years of Precision Crafted Performance, marking four decades since the brand’s debut as the first Japanese luxury automaker in 1986. In recognition of the milestone, Acura is returning to its hometown race with special anniversary initiatives that honor its racing heritage and commitment to innovation.

The Friday Concert Presented by Acura will be a high-energy wrap-up of the first day of one of the most anticipated weekends on the Southern California events calendar, where world-class racing meets live music, great food, family fun and the unmatched energy of the Long Beach waterfront.

On the racetrack, the weekend will be headlined by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with support from the Super Drift Challenge under the lights on Friday and Saturday nights, plus doubleheader action from Robby Gordon’s SPEED Energy Stadium Super Trucks, Porsche Carrera Cup North America and the Historic Sports Car Challenge, featuring muscle cars that competed on road and street courses from the 1970s through 1991.

Friday ticket prices start at $58 for a General Admission ticket. Pre-paid parking packages are also available, along with handicapped seating, NTT INDYCAR SERIES Paddock passes, Super Photo tickets and a wide variety of hospitality packages. As always. children 12 years and under will be admitted free with a ticketed adult, although they will need a Junior ticket to sit in the grandstands.

Fans can select and pay for their 2026 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach seats, parking and paddock passes online at gplb.com. Ticket orders can also be placed by calling the toll-free ticket hotline, (888) 827-7333.

The 2026 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach can be followed on Facebook (GrandPrixLB), X (@GPLongBeach #AGPLB), Instagram (@GPLongBeach) and TikTok (GPLongBeach).