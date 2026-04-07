ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH HONORS TEAM HONDA ATHLETE AMBASSADORS AS GRAND MARSHALS

AFTER REMARKABLE PERFORMANCES FOR TEAM USA AT OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC WINTER GAMES MILANO CORTINA 2026

LONG BEACH, Calif. (April 6, 2026) – Six of the remarkable Team Honda athletes who competed in the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will bring their championship spirit to Southern California as Grand Marshals during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach weekend, April 17-19.

As the proud Automotive Partner of Team USA and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Team Honda athlete ambassadors serving as Grand Marshals for the 2026 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will include: Audrey Crowley (Para Alpine Skiing), Brenna Huckaby (2026 Bronze Medalist – Para Snowboarding), Brody Roybal (2026 Gold Medalist – Sled Hockey), Declan Farmer (2026 Gold Medalist – Sled Hockey), Jordan Stolz (2026 two-time Gold and Silver Medalist – Speedskating), and Kaysha Love (Bobsled).

Team Honda athletes are coming off impressive performances on the world stage at the recent Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. As Grand Marshals for the 2026 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, they will spark the performances of some of the world’s best race car drivers with the most famous words in racing: “Drivers, start your engines!”

“It is a tremendous honor for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach to recognize these remarkable Team Honda Olympic and Paralympic athletes as our Grand Marshals,” said Grand Prix Association of Long Beach President and CEO Jim Liaw. “The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach has long embraced the tradition of honoring champions from across the sports world, and this year’s Grand Marshal group thrilled audiences around the world with their talent and determination at Milano Cortina 2026 – we are proud to celebrate their accomplishments here in Long Beach.”

“The Power of Dreams is more than a slogan for Honda – our Team USA athlete ambassadors pursue their dreams every day by pushing limits and inspiring everyone around them,” said Ed Beadle, Vice President, Marketing, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “We’re proud to bring that same energy to the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, where Honda INDYCAR and Acura IMSA drivers will do their best to honor the Team Honda Olympic and Paralympic athletes with a checkered flag.”

Fans will have the opportunity to salute the Grand Marshals as part of Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach weekend festivities, adding another memorable moment to an event that annually delivers world-class racing, entertainment and family fun in the heart of downtown Long Beach.

Grand Prix weekend ticket prices range from $58 for a Friday General Admission ticket with unreserved seating in select grandstands to $228 for a three-day ticket that includes Sat./Sun. reserved seating in grandstand upper levels. Pre-paid parking packages are also available, along with handicapped seating, NTT INDYCAR SERIES Paddock passes, Super Photo tickets and a wide variety of hospitality packages. As always, children 12 years and under will be admitted free with a ticketed adult, although they will need a Junior ticket to sit in the grandstands.

Fans can select and pay for their 2026 Acura Grand Prix seats, parking and paddock passes online at gplb.com. Ticket orders can also be placed by calling the toll-free ticket hotline, (888) 827-7333.

The 2026 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach can be followed on Facebook (GrandPrixLB), X (@GPLongBeach #AGPLB), Instagram (@GPLongBeach) and TikTok (GPLongBeach).