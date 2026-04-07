2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Presented

as 500 Festival Event Vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, April 7, 2026) – Thirty-seven identical 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST trucks were staged on the main straightaway April 7 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a clear sign the Month of May is around the corner.

A longtime tradition, the “Festival Event Vehicles” have reminded Indianapolis-area residents of the upcoming Indianapolis 500 since the 1960s. The unique fleet of trucks will turn heads and capture attention throughout the state in the lead-up to the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Presenting the trucks were J. Douglas Boles, INDYCAR and IMS president; Dave Neff, 500 Festival president and CEO; and Alyssa Haba, Chevrolet motorsports marketing and activation senior manager.

“We are excited to unleash all 33 of the 500 Festival board members and the 500 Festival Princesses to serve as brand ambassadors for the Indianapolis 500 across the state these next couple months,” Neff said. “This is our state’s crown jewel, and there is no better time of year in the state of Indiana.”

The 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4WD Crew Cab is powered by a 5.3-liter V-8 and boasts 355 horsepower and a 10-speed automatic transmission. With body-color bumpers, center grille bars and door handles and dark nameplate badges, the Festival Event Vehicle is designed for those who seek adrenaline and action.

Built by fellow Hoosiers at the Fort Wayne Assembly plant, these trucks are ready to hit the streets with a Summit White exterior, Jet Black leather interior, 20-inch high-gloss Black-painted aluminum wheels and custom Indianapolis 500 graphics. Celebrating America’s 250, these unique graphics feature eye-catching, American flag-inspired stripes and Easter eggs hidden throughout the design.

“The tradition of providing Festival Event Vehicles is a hallmark in the countdown to the Month of May and the Indianapolis 500,” Haba said. “Seeing these Silverados on the road throughout Central Indiana will embody the passion Chevrolet, IMS and the 500 Festival have for the Indianapolis 500.”

The 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 24. Visit IMS.com for tickets and more information on all Month of May events and activities at IMS. Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 80 countries. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.