source: Event PR

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, April 25, 2023) – As April comes to a close, fans no longer need to ask #IsItMayYet? From stunning art and décor around Indianapolis to community events and initiatives, it’s clear to everyone that “This is May.”

“There is nothing quite like May in Indy,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “As signage and décor come out and fans begin to gather, it is easy to see why the Indy 500 is known as ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’ We are all proud to be a part of a community like Indianapolis that shares in our excitement for May, and I am thankful for our partnerships that allow us to engage with our fans and support local organizations through fun, meaningful events and programming.”

As this year’s marketing campaign “This is May” blankets Central Indiana, the local community and Hoosiers are energized for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 28.

Signage installed last week includes the renaming of downtown Indianapolis streets after Indianapolis 500 drivers and the takeover of the JW Marriott hotel facade.

Welcome Race Fans art, in collaboration with the Arts Council of Indianapolis, has been installed at locations throughout Indianapolis, such as Main Street in Speedway, Simon Malls (Castleton, Keystone, Greenwood, Hamilton Town Center), Indianapolis International Airport, Saks Fifth Avenue at Keystone Mall and the Artsgarden. Visit these sites to see the artwork of Jessica Bowman, Chrystopher Burns, Julie Xiao, Boxx the Artist and Scott Johnson. Snap a photo and share it on your social media pages with #WelcomeRaceFans to help welcome race fans to Indy.

Indy Wings murals will return to areas around Indianapolis to offer unique and festive photo opportunities for selfies, solo portraits or group photos. Fans, pedestrians and business customers are encouraged to share their photo using #IndyWings. The mural, an homage to the iconic IMS Wing and Wheel logo, was designed by IMS graphic designer Shae Beechler, daughter of four-time Indianapolis 500 starter Donnie Beechler. Indy Wings will be displayed at the Garage Food Hall, the Amp at 16-Tech, Main Street in Speedway, Clay Terrace Mall, Noblesville and Westfield.

As the calendar turns to May, neighborhoods around the state begin to proudly display festive, race-themed decor. It’s common to see black-and-white drapes, checkered pennants, race flags and even homemade decorations at Hoosier homes and businesses.

Race fans are encouraged to embrace the sense of community that embodies Indy during the Month of May and celebrate by adorning their homes in race-themed decor and by hosting a porch party with their neighbors and friends. The community-centric, porch partyinitiative works in partnership with the Harrison Center for the Arts. The first porch party celebration of the year will take place Friday, May 5 at the Harrison Center. Register your porch party at ims.com/porching.

Get ready to wave the green flag Saturday, April 29 to celebrate the Beginning of May at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center. Enjoy educational activities, panel discussions, an interactive art display and pick up your exclusive porch party décor kits. Be sure to also catch the premiere of the Harrison Center’s 2023 Porch Party video and grab a photo with Rick Mears’ 1980 Penske PC-9 Indy 500 car.

Race fans also are encouraged to dress themselves in their best and most festive “500” items every Friday in May. 500 Fashion Fridays is a creative and unique outlet for fans to show their Indy 500 pride and excitement for the race. Be sure to share #500FashionFridays photos!

For the second year in a row, IMS will host a naturalization ceremony. On Tuesday, May 16, which is also opening day of practice for the Indianapolis 500, 33 individuals from around the world will be inducted as United States citizens at the Racing Capital of the World. The event will be held in Pagoda Plaza and is open to the public for those attending practice.

IMS is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana to recruit 500 potential “Bigs” by Race Day, May 28. This campaign began in March, and more than 100 “Bigs” have since been recruited. To learn more about BBSCI and the 500 Bigs by the Indy 500 campaign, visit www.bebigforkids.org/500by500.

The Bike to the 500 initiative also continues this year in collaboration with Bike Indianapolis to offer fans a safe, environmentally friendly and healthy commute to the Speedway on Indy 500 Race Day. The Race Day commute will begin at the AMP at 16 Tech, and hundreds of bikers will depart that morning for the track. To secure a spot in line on Race Day, cyclists must register in advance here.

Get swept away by the larger-than-life The Big Spill sculpture display at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis this May. This display honors the longstanding tradition and importance of milk to the Indy 500. It is also the perfect, May-themed photo opportunity for even the youngest race fans.

To explore the full list of Indy 500 community initiatives and programs, visit IMS.com/Community. To see an up-to-date calendar of events IMS will have a presence at this May, click here.