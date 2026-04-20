– Abel Motorsports returns to the Greatest Spectacle in Racing for the first time since 2023. – Jacob Abel returns for his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES action of 2026, after spending time racing in IMSA and the Asian Le Mans Series. Speedway, Ind. (April 20, 2026) – Abel Motorsports announced today their entry into the 110th running of…...
Abel Motorsports Enters 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge with Jacob Abel
- Abel Motorsports PR TSO News
- Patrick Stephan
- April 20, 2026
- 8 minutes read
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