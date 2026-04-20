INDYCAR Officiating Gets First True Test After Push-To-Pass Software Issue Discovered At Long Beach

BY BRUCE MARTIN LONG BEACH, California — The first true test of the INDYCAR Officiating Body happened on a Lap 61 restart in Sunday’s 51st Acura Grand Prix when a software issue was discovered in the push-to-pass system. According to an INDYCAR release that dropped at 12:30 a.m. Eastern Time, 9:30 p.m. Pacific Time, “During…...



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