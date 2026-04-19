  • April 21, 2026
  1. Home
  2. TSO News
  3. Roger Penske Confirms…

Roger Penske Confirms 110th Indianapolis 500 Nearing Sellout Status, Confident Of A Full Starting Field

Roger Penske gives the command to start engines at last year’s Indianapolis 500 — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN LONG BEACH, California – The 51st Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach once again was a huge event, with three days of massive crowds and nearly perfect weather.  The racing was fast and at times, intriguing, although…...

This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

© 2025 TrackSideOnline. All Rights Reserved. Powered by EnforceMG.