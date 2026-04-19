Roger Penske gives the command to start engines at last year’s Indianapolis 500 — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN LONG BEACH, California – The 51st Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach once again was a huge event, with three days of massive crowds and nearly perfect weather. The racing was fast and at times, intriguing, although…...
Roger Penske Confirms 110th Indianapolis 500 Nearing Sellout Status, Confident Of A Full Starting Field
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- April 19, 2026
- 7 minutes read
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