Roger Penske Confirms 110th Indianapolis 500 Nearing Sellout Status, Confident Of A Full Starting Field

Roger Penske gives the command to start engines at last year’s Indianapolis 500 — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN LONG BEACH, California – The 51st Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach once again was a huge event, with three days of massive crowds and nearly perfect weather. The racing was fast and at times, intriguing, although…...



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here