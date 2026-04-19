  • April 21, 2026
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Josef Newgarden Fastest In INDYCAR Sunday Warmup At Long Beach

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Josef Newgarden was fast on Sunday morning warmup for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN LONG BEACH, California – Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden and Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon were the two fastest drivers in Sunday morning warmup for the 51st Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Pole winner…...

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