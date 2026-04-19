  • April 21, 2026
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SPOILER Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach Race Report

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Alex Palou wins his first Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN LONG BEACH, California – Alex Palou seems to find new ways to win races as the four-time NTT IndyCar Series Champion at Chip Ganassi Racing scored his first ever win in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach…....

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