Alex Palou wins his first Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN LONG BEACH, California – Alex Palou seems to find new ways to win races as the four-time NTT IndyCar Series Champion at Chip Ganassi Racing scored his first ever win in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach…....
SPOILER Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach Race Report
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- April 19, 2026
- 7 minutes read
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