Tomorrow at the Track: Sunday, May 26

Sunday, May 26

INDIANAPOLIS (Saturday, May 25, 2024) – Information about 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge track activity Sunday, May 26 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

SCHEDULE (All times local, subject to change):

5 a.m.-1 p.m.: Tickets and Credentials Office Open

6 a.m.-4 p.m.: Public gates open

6 a.m.: Cannon Blast & Pyrotechnics

6-6:30 a.m.: Red Bull Sky Dive Team Descend into IMS – Landing Lakeside

7 a.m.: Snake Pit presented by Coors Light Gates Open

8:15 a.m.: Timmy Trumpet Begins – Snake Pit

8:45 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March to the Bricks Begins

8:55 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy Reaches Checkpoint 1 – South Pit Gate

9 a.m.: DJ Slater Hogan Begins on Pagoda 3

9:05 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy Reaches Checkpoint 2 – Pagoda Plaza

9:10 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy Reaches Checkpoint 3 – IMS Midway

9:15 a.m.: Sullivan King Begins – Snake Pit

9:38 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy Reaches Checkpoint 4 – Band Gate

10:10 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy Arrives at Yard of Bricks

10:26 a.m.: “On The Banks Of The Wabash” – Purdue University Band

10:30 a.m.: Griffyn Begins – Snake Pit

10:37 a.m.: Green Flag Lap Rolls Out

10:40 a.m.: Indy 500 Winners Lap

10:44 a.m.: Honorary Starter Receives Green Flag from IUH Patient – Trackside Stage

10:54 a.m.: Historic Cars Lap

10:55 a.m.: All Cars on The Grid

11:22 a.m.: Team USA Salute – Victory Podium

11:25 a.m.: Chevrolet Military Appreciation Lap

11:47 a.m.: Driver Introductions Begin

12:10 p.m.: U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team Begins Descent

12:11 p.m.: “America the Beautiful” by Indiana National Guard Ceremonies Unit – Victory Podium

12:18 p.m.: Invocation by Archbishop Charles Thompson – Trackside Stage

12:19 p.m.: Rifle Volley and “Taps”– Victory Podium

12:21 p.m.: “God Bless America” by Phillip Phillips – South Stage

12:24 p.m.: National Anthem by Jordin Sparks Begins

12:26 p.m.: Flyover – Air Force Thunderbirds

12:29 p.m.: “Drivers to Your Cars” – Grand Marshal Dylan Sprouse

12:36 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” by Jim Cornelison

12:38 p.m.: “Drivers Start Your Engines” – Roger Penske, Victory Podium

12:45 p.m.: Green Flag, 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

12:50 p.m.: Excision Begins – Snake Pit

2:20 p.m.: Dom Dolla Begins – Snake Pit

Honorary Starters: Austin Butler and Jodie Comer

TICKETS: Reserved seats available at various prices from $79-$149. $60 for General Admission only, no grandstand access and no Snake Pit entry. Kids 15 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a General Admission adult ticketholder. All Coors Light Snake Pit attendees must also hold a valid Indianapolis 500 Race Day ticket. Fans will not be admitted to the track with just the Coors Light Snake Pit wristband. All Coors Light Snake Pit attendees must be at least 18 years old.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (6 a.m.-4 p.m.): Gate 1, Gate 1B.1, Gate 3, Gate 4, Gate 5 North, Gate 5B, Gate 6 North, Gate 6 South, Gate 6B, Gate 7 South, Gate 7 Vehicle, Gate 7 North, Gate 9, Gate 9A, Gate 10, Gate 10A, Gate 11, Gate 11A, Gate 11B, Gate 11C, Gate 12

PARKING: All Indianapolis 500 Race Day parking is SOLD OUT.

CASHLESS OPERATIONS: The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a cashless facility. Fans should be prepared to complete their ticket, credentials, parking, concession and merchandise purchases with ease during their event via debit or credit card.

Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions. Cash-to-Card machines, which convert paper money onto a temporary debit card, will be located in Pagoda Plaza and outside Turn 1 by concessions stand 7. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted.

MUSEUM: The IMS Museum is closed for a major renovation, reopening in April 2025. To learn more, please visit imsmuseum.org/renovation.