108TH INDIANAPOLIS 500 RACE DAY OPERATIONS UPDATE

Indianapolis, IN – Rain Scenes during Indianapolis 500 Practice in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by James Black | IMS Photo)

Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials continue to monitor the weather forecast in real time for Race Day, Sunday May 26, for the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and will provide immediate updates on any changes to event operations.

Fans are encouraged to follow IMS social channels and local news outlets for the latest updates. Everyone at IMS appreciates the patience and flexibility of our loyal fans.

Forecasts call for the likely chance of rain arriving in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway area at approximately noon ET, 45 minutes before the scheduled start of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

If lightning is spotted ahead of or during the arrival of this weather system, IMS officials will ask fans to leave the grandstands and implement their personal safety plans. Please realize that if lightning is approaching even if the skies are clear over IMS, spectators will be asked to leave the grandstands to enhance their personal safety.

Fans will be allowed to exit and re-enter the facility if they leave during lightning.

IMS officials ask fans to process this information and make their most informed decision about their arrival time today. Public gates opened at 6 a.m. ET, and there is no change to the 12:45 p.m. ET race start time at the moment.