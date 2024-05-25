Dylan Sprouse Named Indy 500 Grand Marshal

Countdown to Race Day Continues with Final Pre-Race Announcement

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, May 24, 2024) – Actor Dylan Sprouse will serve as grand marshal of the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 26 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

As grand marshal, Sprouse will give the traditional command for drivers to report to their cars during the official pre-race ceremonies and will walk the Indy 500 red carpet.

Sprouse is also promoting his upcoming film “The Duel,” which was filmed at several Hoosier locations. Directed by Justin Matthews and Luke Spencer Roberts, and executive produced by Sprouse, the film centers around two modern friends who decide to settle their differences with an old-school duel, taking their friend group on an outrageous adventure to a mysterious and stunning estate.

This dark comedy premiered at the Mammoth Film Festival where it won the Audience Award and went on to win Best Picture and Best Screenplay awards at other prestigious festivals across the country. Made in the fall of 2020 and produced by Indiana’s own Pigasus Pictures, Lionsgate and Grindstone will bring “The Duel” to theaters this summer.

“Dylan’s film ‘The Duel’ was partially filmed in the Hoosier State, making him an ideal grand marshal for the Indy 500,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The energy and excitement Dylan brings to his on-screen roles will be evident to both spectators at the track and everyone watching on NBC and Peacock as he commands drivers to their cars.”

Sprouse will be joined at the race by his wife, Victoria’s Secret supermodel Barbara Palvin Sprouse, as well as other “The Duel” cast members, including María Gabriela de Faría, one of the leads in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman Legacy film, Hart Denton (Riverdale, 13 Reasons Why), Rachel Matthews (Happy Death Day, Frozen 2), Christian McGaffney (Simón), and others.

“The Duel” cast and crew say they cherish their relationship with Indiana and are planning to have their world premiere for the film in Indianapolis this July. The team plans to shoot more films in state and are excited to make attending the Indy 500 an ongoing tradition.

Live coverage of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge starts at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock.

Visit ims.com to purchase tickets for the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 26 and for more information on the complete Month of May schedule at IMS.