Media Preview | Indianapolis 500

The stage is set for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing

The most prestigious event on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES calendar is only days away as the field of 33 drivers prepare to take on the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday. The Greatest Spectacle in Racing has been home to many memorable racing moments including Marcus Ericsson’s drive to victory in 2022 and Marco Andretti’s pole at the 2020 Indianapolis 500. Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood will also look to add their names to the history books as they compete for their first Indy 500 win this weekend.

Weekend Notes

Throughout 21 appearances at the Indianapolis 500 dating back to 2003, Andretti INDYCAR has scored five wins (Dan Wheldon – 2005, Dario Franchitti – 2007, Ryan Hunter-Reay – 2014, Alexander Rossi – 2016 and Takuma Sato – 2017), taken the pole position twice (Tony Kanaan – 2005 and Marco Andretti – 2020), recorded 25 top-five finishes and led 836 laps.

Colton Herta is set to make his sixth appearance at the Greatest Spectacle in Racing with hopes of improving on his best finish of eighth. In addition to his two top-10 finishes, Herta has led 15 laps on the oval.

Kyle Kirkwood is back for his third appearance at the Indianapolis 500 after his 2023 run ended in spectacular fashion with the AutoNation Honda upside down with 17 laps to go. During qualifying this past weekend, Kirkwood secured both his best Indy 500 starting position and career-best qualifying effort on an oval with an 11th place start from the middle of the fourth row.

Indianapolis 500 Champion Marcus Ericsson is set to make his sixth appearance at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Ericsson earned his first career oval victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2022 after a red flag was issued with four laps to go in the 500-mile race. Ericsson crossed the Yard of Bricks after the restart to become only the second Swedish driver (Kenny Bräck) to win the Indianapolis 500.

INDYCAR race winner and 2020 Indianapolis 500 polesitter Marco Andretti will continue the Andretti family legacy this weekend as he makes his 19th start at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. In addition to securing the pole, Andretti has secured five top-five finishes, eight top-10 results and has led 144 laps in the Indianapolis 500.

Team Quotes

Colton Herta No. 26 Gainbridge Honda

“I am really excited to get going for my sixth Indianapolis 500. This race is why we compete in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. It is one of those events that puts your name in the history books if you capture a win and it takes your breath away when you experience it for the first time in person. I feel confident that the No. 26 has a great shot at winning it this year.”

Kyle Kirkwood No. 27 AutoNation Honda

“Last year’s Indianapolis 500 was an absolute heartbreaker for the 27 crew. We felt like we had a very good shot at the win and our run ended in a dramatic way. After securing a P11 spot in qualifying, we know we have the performance, and I am really excited to see where we stack up at the 2024 race.”

Marcus Ericsson No. 28 Delaware Life Honda

“Race day at the Indianapolis 500 is the best day of year. We spend a lot of time preparing for this race and I have a lot of special memories at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. I captured my first Indy 500 victory two years ago and I have a strong motivation to go after a win this year with the Delaware Life crew.”

Marco Andretti No. 98 MAPEI / CURB Honda

“I’m feeling pretty confident. I haven’t felt this good in the race car here at IMS in five to eight years, so really excited to get going. I wish we had better track position, but it’s a long race and we’re going to be pushing. I think once better track position materializes for us, we have a car to stay there. Looking forward to seeing what we can do with the MAPEI / CURB Honda on Sunday.”

Rob Edwards Chief Operating Officer

“The Indy 500 is the biggest event of the year and we have been working toward it since the checkered flag waved on May 28th of last year. After the weather during last week’s practice sessions, we were reminded that there are things you can and cannot control. We’re focused on executing the things that we can control and if we do that, we have an excellent shot at being in Victory Lane.”