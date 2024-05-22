Indianapolis 500 Fans Encouraged To Arrive Early, ‘Plan Ahead’ with IMS.com

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, May 22, 2024) – With the massive crowd expected for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 26 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, fans should plan ahead and arrive early.

To ensure a smooth entry into the facility, fans are encouraged to arrive earlier than usual, even as early as 6 a.m. when gates open. This is the best way to ensure a smooth and quicker entry into the facility with time to visit activations and be in seats for the green flag.

Race fans are encouraged to “Plan Ahead” through IMS.com/PlanAhead, an interactive web page that serves as a home base for fans headed to the track this weekend.

The “Plan Ahead” page features detailed information about the entire fan experience at IMS, including directions, parking, schedule, gate regulations, digital ticket guide, ADA accessibility and much more.

Race fans are encouraged to download the IMS App and use technology from NTT INDYCAR SERIES title sponsor NTT and its Smart Solutions platform, which will update the IMS App every 30 seconds with wait time information at each gate to allow race fans smoother entry into the facility.

IMS is offering a whole morning of thrills and entertainment for ticketholders looking to beat traffic and avoid longer lines by coming to the track early. Gates open at 6 a.m. following the traditional infield blast.

Many enjoyable opportunities are available to fans right as the gates open or shortly after, including:

Enhanced Rule the Road Fan Midway Experience Open at 6 a.m.

This year’s Rule the Road Fan Midway features several exciting, fan-friendly activities. The Midway will open at 6 a.m. and be available for enjoyment until the green flag flies to start “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Shopping and Food

Exclusive and commemorative 108th Running attire will go fast, so don’t miss out! Grab breakfast at one of the many concession stands open throughout the facility, and then shop for family and friends while supplies last. Retail and food options are available at 6 a.m.

Epic Pre-Race, Be in Your Seat for It!

This year’s pre-race festivities for the Indianapolis 500 are a carefully organized and choreographed show that will entertain race fans at any moment they are in their seats. It will feature a fantastic flyover by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, military tributes, former Indy 500 winner and historic race car laps around the famed 2.5-mile oval, the heartfelt singing of “Back Home Again in Indiana” by Jim Cornelison, the national anthem sung by Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum singer-songwriter and actress Jordin Sparks, “God Bless America” performed by former “American Idol” winner Phillip Phillips and so much more.

***

Additionally, all Speedway patrons should be aware of the following facility information and regulations to ensure a successful day at the track:

Cashless Operations

IMS is a cashless facility. Please be prepared to complete ticket, credentials, parking, concession and merchandise purchases with ease via debit or credit card.

Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions. Cash-to-Card machines, which convert paper money onto a temporary debit card, will be located in Pagoda Plaza and outside Turn 1 by concessions stand 7. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted.

Cooling/Water Stations

With temperatures expected to approach 80 on Race Day, IMS will have cooling buses located in the infield on the corner of Fifth Street and Hulman Boulevard, Seventh Street and Hulman Boulevard, B Stand near Gate 1 and Northwest Vista in Turn 4. Misting stations will be located in the Midway, Pagoda Plaza, concert area inside Turn 3, west of the IU Emergency Medical Center in the infield, outside Turn 1 and outside Turn 4 between the Northwest Vista and J Stand. There will also be six water bottle filling stations located throughout the facility on Race Day in each of the four turns, as well as behind Tower Terrace and in the Garage Area.

Public Parking

Parking for the Indianapolis 500 is sold out, including ADA and motorcycle parking. All IMS exterior parking lots open at 5 a.m. on Race Morning, while interior lots open at 6 a.m.

Bike to the 500 and Bike Parking

IMS and Bike Indianapolis have collaborated to offer race fans a safe and healthy way to commute to the track on Race Day. The commute starts at the AMP at 16 Tech and follows a police escort to the racetrack, where cyclists will then park outside the famed Gate 1. Race fans can register for Bike to the 500 here.

Bike parking is available for all cyclists at Gates 1, 6 and 9.

Rideshare Location

Race fans who are not planning to park at the racetrack should consider using a rideshare program, such as Uber or Lyft, when traveling to or from the facility on Indianapolis 500 Race Day. Guests using rideshare services like Uber, Lyft or taxis will be dropped off at the corner of 10th and Polco Streets. Guests also will be picked up at this location after the race.

The Race Day IMS shuttle program is sold out. Shuttle services pick up and drop off from Indianapolis International Airport or at Gate Ten Events and Parking, located across the street from Lucas Oil Stadium. Guests who already purchased shuttle passes will be dropped off and picked up from the Main Gate parking lot on Race Day.

Pedestrian Gate Entry

Public pedestrian gates open are: Gate 1, Gate 1B.1, Gate 1C, Gate 2, Gate 3, Gate 4, Gate 5N, Gate 5B, Gate 6N, Gate 6S, Gate 6B, Gate 7S, Gate 7 Vehicle, Gate 7N Gate 9, Gate 10, Gate 10A, Gate 11A, Gate 11B, Gate 11C, Gate 12.

Security screening detection devices are installed at all pedestrian gates.

As fans pass through one of the pedestrian entrances, they will walk through a CEIA OPENGATE® security device. Fans won’t need to empty their pockets or remove items of clothing, simply walk through the gate and enter the facility.

Digital Tickets

Race fans who order tickets in advance may select their delivery method at checkout. Digital tickets can be accessed on their smart phone’s web browser or by saving the digital ticket to their mobile device’s wallet. Fans are encouraged to ensure the brightness on their smart phone is turned up before approaching the gate for a seamless scanning of their digital ticket. Race fans are also encouraged to visit the IMS Digital Ticket guide to manage their digital tickets and enhance their at-track experience.

Weekend Street Parking

Race Weekend event parking restrictions in the Town of Speedway will be enforced during the Indianapolis 500. No parking will be allowed on the south and east sides of any street bound by 25th Street on the north, Georgetown Road on the east, Lynhurst Drive on the west and Crawfordsville Road on the south from 6 p.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Sunday. Additionally, race fans will not be able to park on Main Street in Speedway between 10th Street and 16th Street on Race Day starting at midnight.

Parking will also be restricted in other areas of the Town of Speedway on Indianapolis 500 Race Weekend from 6 p.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Sunday along several neighborhood streets. Local streets impacted by street parking can be found here.

Road Closures

Race fans should be aware of multiple road closures before making their way to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Race Day. Those include:

Speedway Police Department will close Georgetown Road south of 25th Street at 5 a.m. on Race Day to all vehicular traffic. Guests accustomed to driving a vehicle through Gate 7 should enter through Gate 2 or Gate 10. Local residents are encouraged to make provisions for the temporary traffic restriction. Georgetown Road will remain closed until approximately one hour after conclusion of the race.

Speedway Police Department will also close 16th Street between Olin Avenue and the roundabout from approximately noon until the end of the race. Additionally, 16th Street will not be accessible from Polco Street, as it will be blocked at 10th Street.

Traffic traveling east on Crawfordsville Road from the west will be turned around at the 16th Street roundabout. Traffic traveling west on 16th Street from downtown will be diverted south on Olin Avenue.

Additional Resources and Information

Drivers can learn the locations of work zones and highway restrictions by calling INDOT’s TrafficWise at 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or viewing an online map here or visiting @TrafficWise on X.

No coolers larger than 18 inches by 15 inches by 15 inches can be brought into the facility, which will be strictly enforced. Fans will be allowed to bring one cooler and one standard backpack or book bag per person. Coolers are allowed inside the Snake Pit gates.

For more information regarding access to IMS, visit IMS.com. For additional information, follow on Twitter the Indiana State Police @IndStatePolice, the Speedway Police Department @SpeedwayPD or listen to radio stations WFNI-FM 107.5/WFNI-AM 1070 or WIBC-FM 93.1.

The Speedway Police Department can be reached for non-emergency services by dialing 311 on a cell phone. The goal of 311 is to provide an easy-to-remember number for non-emergency services while freeing up 911 lines for timely emergency response.