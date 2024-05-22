iPacket to be Primary Sponsor of Rahal’s Entry at the Detroit Grand Prix

Source: Team PR

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (May 22, 2024) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that iPacket, the leading provider of digital vehicle presentation and reconditioning software in the automotive industry, has returned to the team as the primary sponsor of Graham Rahal’s No. 15 entry for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, May 31 through June 2.



iPacket will be featured as the primary sponsor of the car for their first street race and they will include branding from their newest acquisition iPacket Recon, a cutting edge reconditioning software for the automotive industry. Previously, iPacket was the primary sponsor of the entry at the 2022 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 in Madison, Ill, an oval race, and was the primary sponsor at the 2023 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca’s road course. They will also continue their role as the Official Digital Vehicle Presentation of the team for 2024.



“iPacket continues to be a great resource for us at our dealerships and our people, across the board, have been very pleased with the relationship,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan. “iPacket provides the car buyer piece of mind about the service history of the car and all of the relevant information. Having iPacket and iPacket Recon as our primary sponsor in Motor City is mutually beneficial for our companies.”



“We are thrilled to partner with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for a third season and are eager to support Graham Rahal at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix,” said Seve Astorg, CEO of iPacket and iPacket Recon. “It’s special this year because we’re showcasing our latest acquisition, iPacket Recon, on the livery. Our goal is to help our dealership partners Drive Recon Faster with our cutting edge reconditioning tool – which is a perfect fit.”



The 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season resumes with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix May 31-June 2. The race will be broadcast live on USA Network at 12:00 p.m. ET. All on-track action can be seen on NBC or NBC’s Peacock Premium streaming service or USA Network. For more information about the series or team, visit www.indycar.comand www.rahal.com.