Meyer Shank Racing Announces Smokey’s Soul Town SiriusXM Livery for Detroit Grand Prix

Source: Team PR

Pataskala, Ohio (22 May 2024) – With the Detroit Grand Prix only a week away, Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) is excited to announce another collaboration with SiriusXM with Motown legend Smokey Robinson featured on the No. 60 MSR Honda.

Felix’s Rosenqvist’s No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda will transform its colors to add a splash of purple and yellow to feature Smokey’s Soul Town SiriusXM Channel 74. In addition to the eye-catching livery, the legendary singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson will be in attendance at the Detroit Grand Prix race weekend as a guest of MSR and SiriusXM.

A Detroit native, Robinson has made his mark on the Detroit music scene having been a influencing factor in the creation of Detroit’s Motown Records. Since the birth of Motown, Robinson has more than 4,000 songs to his credit and has been inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame.

“We’re extremely excited to once again do a collaboration with SiriusXM to bring artists out to these races and feature their SiriusXM channels on our cars. Smokey is a Detroit legend and it’s the perfect fit for next weekend’s race in Detroit and we’re really excited to have him out at the track with us.”

Smokey’s Soul Town launched on SiriusXM channel 74 and on the SiriusXM app last November and airs 24/7 for listeners nationwide. Curated by the legendary singer, songwriter and producer himself, the channel plays Classic Soul, R&B and Motown from the 60s and 70s, and features a regular show hosted by Smokey, where he shares stories about the songs, artists, and his own life experiences in relation to the songs being played.

MSR will first compete in the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday with Rosenqvist, Tom Blomqvist (No. 60 AutoNation / Arctic Wolf Honda) and Helio Castroneves (No. 06 Cleveland-Cliffs Honda) all locked into the race before heading straight to Detroit next week for the Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday, June 2nd.