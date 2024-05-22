Detroit Grand Prix Announces Free Concert Lineup for Saturday, June 1

Source: Event PR

DETROIT, Mich. (May 22, 2024) – The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will turbocharge Cadillac Square in Downtown Detroit on Saturday night of race weekend with a powerhouse electronic music concert lineup on June 1.

After the Saturday racing action concludes on the Grand Prix track, the new Cadillac Square Entertainment Stage presented by Priority will come alive with back-to-back free concerts, including one of today’s top EDM performers. JVNA will get the Saturday night party started when she takes the stage at 6:15 pm before electronic music sensation ILLENIUM rocks the crowd beginning at 8:00 pm.

Located adjacent to Campus Martius Park, the Cadillac Square Entertainment Stage presented by Priority is featured in the new Grand Prix fan activation area down Woodward Avenue, just north of the racing circuit along Jefferson Avenue. The area will be open and accessible to fans for free throughout the May 31-June 2 Grand Prix weekend and visitors will be able to watch all of the non-stop racing action on track each day on the large video boards in Cadillac Square.

Denver-based Nick Miller, known as ILLENIUM, has advanced from dance producer to the ever-expanding realm of melodic bass music. From humble bass beginnings to chart-topping crossover success and more than 8 billion global streams, the ILLENIUM sound has been honed into an adrenaline-rush style that fits heartfelt ballads, growling drops, emotional acoustic moments and ecstatic explosions alike. His carefully curated performances come complete with a live band and have wowed crowds at Coachella, Lollapalooza and a sold-out Madison Square Garden.

ILLENIUM is one of the most successful EDM artists in recent history. His fourth studio album, 2021’s “Fallen Embers,” earned a Grammy Award nomination for best dance/electronic album. ILLENIUM’s adaptability has led to collaborations and remixes with a diverse range of artists including Tiesto, Alan Walker, Headhunterz, Marshmello, Halsey and Travis Barker from blink-182.

Before ILLENIUM’s performance, JVNA will set the Saturday night vibe on the Cadillac Square Entertainment Stage. Playing at the dichotomy of light and dark, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist JVNA produces electronic pop with a melodic bass edge. Having studied classical piano from the age of six, she went to college at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music where she learned to score films and video games. JVNA started producing electronic music inspired by future bass sound, producing viral hits with game and anime remixes. Blending pop, rock and melodic bass with honest and emotional lyrics, JVNA has earned critical acclaim with such hit songs as “Crazy,” “I’m With You,” At Least It Was Fun” and “Take Your Throne.”

Saturday’s concerts will follow a full day of action on track featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and INDY NXT by Firestone. Highlighting the “Sports Car Saturday” lineup is the first race of the event weekend – the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic featuring the exotic cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“We’re excited to bring the energy and excitement of Grand Prix Weekend back to Downtown Detroit and we’re looking forward to a fun Saturday night with two great free concerts on the new Cadillac Square Entertainment Stage presented by Priority,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “With performances from both JVNA and ILLENIUM, it’s going to be a night to remember for Grand Prix fans.”

Fans are encouraged to follow the @DetroitGP social media channels for more information on the Grand Prix concert lineup.

In addition to the Saturday night concerts on the Cadillac Square Entertainment Stage presented by Priority, the Grand Prix also announced its National Anthem singers for the May 31-June 2 weekend. Detroit’s own Chiara C. Clayton, who has performed at several Detroit Grand Prix events in the past, will sing both the United States and Canadian National Anthems prior to Chevrolet Sports Car Classic, featuring the cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, on Saturday, June 1. Jasmine Terrell of Detroit, who won the Motown Museum’s annual “Amplify: The Sound of Detroit” singing competition in March, will sing both the U.S. and Canadian National Anthems before the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix, featuring the stars and cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, on Sunday, June 2.

The 2024 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will once again offer an inclusive experience for fans as more than half of the event’s footprint will be open and accessible for free throughout the three-day weekend, including at the Cadillac Square Entertainment Stage. The 34th Grand Prix event in the City’s history will return to the 1.7-mile, nine-turn Streets of Downtown Detroit circuit that runs along the award-winning Detroit Riverwalk, May 31-June 2, 2024. With new viewing options and entertainment packages, fans can purchase tickets at www.DetroitGP.com/Tickets or through the event’s Ticket Hotline at 866-464-PRIX (7749).