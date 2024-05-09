Source: Event PR

Maeta To Perform National Anthem at Sonsio Grand Prix

Chart-Topping Roc Nation Artist, Indianapolis Native Comes Home for Emotional Performance

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, May 9, 2024) – Maeta, a Roc Nation artist who recently peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart and an Indianapolis native, will perform the national anthem before the start of the Sonsio Grand Prix on Saturday, May 11 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“The singing of the national anthem before the start of a race is always an emotional and moving moment,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Having an Indianapolis native, whose career is just taking off, ensures this performance will be memorable for all involved. Maeta’s rendition is sure to set the stage for an epic race on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.”

Maeta has been described as a tour de force, and her EP “When I Hear Your Name” showcases collaborations with some of the greatest artists in the industry and illustrates her appeal as your favorite artist’s favorite artist. KAYTRANADA, Kehlani, Demi Lovato, Ty Dolla $ign and Lucky Daye are just a few of the artists featured on the EP.

Represented by powerhouse management agencies MBK Entertainment, Inc and JDH & Company, led by industry icons Jeff Robinson, Jeanine McLean and Jason Hobdy, Maeta has had an exciting year. She closed out 2023 touring across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe and released “When I Hear Your Name (Live).” She also stunned audiences with a captivating performance of “Through The Night” at the Soul Train Awards.

Most recently, Chris Brown announced that Maeta will join him on all tour dates of his 11:11 Tour, kicking off June 5 in Detroit. The tour also features special guests Arya Starr and Muni Long.

NBC’s live coverage of the Sonsio Grand Prix starts at 3 p.m. (ET) Saturday, May 11.

Visit ims.com to purchase tickets for the Sonsio Grand Prix on Saturday, May 11 and for more information on the complete Month of May schedule at IMS.