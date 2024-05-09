Instacart and Gatorade Return as Presenting Partners for the 2024 Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend

Source: Event PR

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (May 9, 2024) — Building on the success of last year’s event and strong partnerships with two premier consumer brands, Hy-Vee and INDYCAR today announced the presenting sponsors for the individual races at the upcoming 2024 Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend, July 12-14, at Iowa Speedway. Both Instacart and Gatorade will return as presenting sponsors for the two NTT INDYCAR SERIES 250-mile races during the action-packed doubleheader weekend. The Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart will take place on Saturday, July 13, while the Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade will take the green flag on Sunday, July 14.

Featuring a turbocharged mix of thrilling racing at the “Fastest Short Track on the Planet” combined with an amazing concert lineup featuring some of the biggest names in music, Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend will once again deliver an unforgettable entertainment experience for fans at Iowa Speedway. For the second consecutive year, the event will focus on two important initiatives during the two NTT INDYCAR SERIES race days. Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend will honor America’s heroes on Saturday and continue its efforts to address the nation’s hunger crisis on Sunday, with the support of event presenting sponsors Instacart and Gatorade, respectively.

“Alongside our partners at Hy-Vee, we welcome both Instacart and Gatorade back as presenting sponsors for the Saturday and Sunday races during Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend,” said Anne Fischgrund, General Manager of Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend. “We are humbled at the opportunity to honor and support military members and their families during race weekend while also helping to combat hunger across our nation. We thank Hy-Vee for their continued efforts to shine the light on these important issues and we appreciate the support of both Instacart and Gatorade as we get ready for an unforgettable weekend at Iowa Speedway.”

Continuing Hy-Vee’s longstanding commitment to veterans and service members of the U.S. Armed Forces, Saturday, July 13 will be a day of recognition for the men and women who have served their country, highlighted by the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart at Iowa Speedway. Hy-Vee has a long history of supporting veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families through its Hy-Vee Homefront initiative. INDYCAR has also been a longtime supporter of our nation’s armed forces.

On Sunday, the focus will be on addressing hunger nationwide through the Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade. The race name honors Hy-Vee’s One Step program, which supports clean water projects, meal packaging and reforestation efforts globally. Hy-Vee’s 100 Million Meals Challenge aims to assist individuals facing food insecurity. Throughout 2024, Hy-Vee is working collaboratively with customers and suppliers to provide food and funds to 18 Feeding America partner food banks, which support thousands of community pantries across the nation.

“Hy-Vee has been a company that has always believed in giving back to the communities we serve,” said Tina Potthoff, Hy-Vee Senior Vice President, Communications. “With the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 and our partnership with military and veteran groups across the U.S. along with the Hy-Vee One Step 250 and our partnership with Feeding America, we can highlight these organizations on a national stage and further promote the ongoing needs that exist across our country. We look forward to making several major announcements during the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend, which will benefit both our nation’s heroes, as well as those who are food insecure.”

Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend will officially get underway on Friday, July 12, with the return of Free Family Friday. All fans will once again enjoy free access to Iowa Speedway on opening day of the three-day weekend festival. Grandstand seating areas will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for general admission viewing of both NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone practice sessions.

Since its inception in 2022, Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend has become a highlight on the INDYCAR calendar. Celebrating its third year as one of the most popular annual events in racing, the event will once again delight fans with two days of world-class concerts featured alongside high-speed racing action on the Iowa Speedway short oval. Country music superstar Luke Combs will entertain the crowd on Saturday, July 13, before the start of the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart, which marks the exciting return of night racing at Iowa Speedway. Following the race, Eric Church will perform trackside on the Hy-Vee Stage for a Saturday night concert under the lights. Both Combs and Church will deliver 90-minute performances for fans.

On Sunday, July 14, Grammy-nominated artist Kelsea Ballerini will host a one-hour concert following the Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade. Post Malone will then close out the star-studded weekend with a 90-minute performance on the Hy-Vee Stage, located in front of the main grandstands at Iowa Speedway.

All concerts are included with Saturday and Sunday Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend tickets. Tickets are on sale now for Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend. To learn more about the event and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.hyveeindycarweekend.com/.