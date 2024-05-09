Firestone Racing Pre-Race Notes: Sonsio Grand Prix

Source: Manufacturer PR

The Month of May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) kicks off with both the NTT INDYCAR® SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone in action this Friday and Saturday, May 10-11, on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course at the Sonsio Grand Prix.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Firestone is supplying approximately 1,400 race tires to 27 NTT INDYCAR SERIES entries for use in Friday’s practice and qualifying sessions (including the Firestone Fast Six), and then Saturday’s 85-lap (207.32 miles) race.

Each NTT INDYCAR SERIES entry will receive the following allocation:

Primary (black): 5 sets per entry*

5 sets per entry* Alternate (red): 4 sets per entry

4 sets per entry Rain (gray): 5 sets per entry

*Rookies receive an extra set for Practice 1

Firestone Racing provides a real-time tire tracker at Livetiming.net/firestone for media and fans to follow track tire strategies in INDYCAR qualifying and the race. As per INDYCAR rules, each entry must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.

Notes from Cory Williams, Principal Program Engineer, on INDYCAR tires:

The Firestone Firehawk primary tire and alternate (red sidewall) tires have the same construction as those supplied for the 2023 IMS road course. However, there is a new primary compound for this year’s race that falls between the compounds provided at last year’s Mid-Ohio and IMS road courses, providing a slight decrease in grip and wear. The compound on the alternate tire is the same that was provided for the 2023 (Fall) Gallagher Grand Prix (IMS road course race).

INDY NXT by Firestone

Firestone will provide nearly 600 race tires for 22 INDY NXT by Firestone entries competing in this weekend’s doubleheader on the IMS road course. The two 35-lap (85.37 miles or 55-minute) races will take place Friday evening (6 p.m.) and early afternoon on Saturday (1 p.m.).

Each INDY NXT by Firestone entry will receive the following Firestone Firehawk race tire allocation:

Primary: 4 sets per entry

4 sets per entry Rain: 2 sets per entry

Notes from Cory Williams, Principal Program Engineer, on INDY NXT by Firestone tires:

The INDY NXT by Firestone Firehawk race tires for this weekend’s IMS road course doubleheader have the same construction and compound as those provided for this year’s race at Barber Motorsports Park.