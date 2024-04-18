FAST FACTS: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
Source: Series PR
Race weekend: Friday, April 19 – Sunday, April 21
Track: 1.968-mile, 11-turn temporary street course (clockwise) in Long Beach, California
Race distance: 85 laps / 167.28 miles
Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.
Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate. Rookie drivers are allowed one extra primary set for Practice 1.
2023 race winner: Kyle Kirkwood (No. 27 AutoNation Honda)
2023 NTT P1 Award: Kyle Kirkwood (No. 27 AutoNation Honda), 1:06.2878, 106.879 mph
Qualifying lap record: Colton Herta, 1:05.3095, 108.480 mph, April 9, 2022
USA Network race telecast: 3 p.m. ET Sunday, April 21, USA Network (live). Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports’ coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe.
Peacock Live Streaming: All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product.
INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton and turn announcers Nick Yeoman and Jake Query. Ryan Myrehn, Joel Sebastianelli and Jonathan Grace are the pit reporters. The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach race and all NTT INDYCAR SERIES practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation 218 and SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio 85, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.
At-track schedule (all times local):
Friday, April 19
2:50-4:05 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice (75-minute session), Peacock
Saturday, April 20
8:25-9:25 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice 2 (45-minute session), Peacock (live)
11:25 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (three rounds of knockout qualifying), Peacock (live)
Sunday, April 21
9-9:30 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES warmup, Peacock (live)
Noon – Driver introductions
Noon – USA Network on air
12:38 p.m. – Start engines command
12:45 p.m. – Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (85 laps/167.28 miles), USA Network and Peacock (live)
WHAT TO LOOK FOR AT LONG BEACH:
1. Kirkwood on repeat?: Since 2008 only Alexander Rossi has been able to back up one Long Beach win with another – he did it in 2018-19.
Kyle Kirkwood has the potential to double down after scoring his first INDYCAR SERIES victory at Long Beach last season. Kirkwood, who scored two wins on street courses in 2023, hopes to rekindle his street-course magic this weekend. Can the rising star score back-to-back wins at Long Beach?
2. It’s not where you start…: Except for Alexander Rossi’s wins in 2018-19 and Kyle Kirkwood’s win from pole last season, the top spot has not been the place to start at Long Beach.
Just six drivers have ever won Long Beach from the top spot, and while pole sitters have scored podium finishes in recent races, they’ve also finished 15th or worse just as often (Colton Herta – 23rd in 2022, Ryan Hunter-Reay – 20th in 2014, Dario Franchitti – 15th in 2012 and Justin Wilson – 19th in 2008).
3. …It’s where you finish: Scott McLaughlin and Colton Herta are the only drivers so far this season to finish in the top five in both of this season’s racing events. McLaughlin has podium finishes at St. Petersburg and the non-championship race at The Thermal Club, while Herta has finishes of fifth (St. Pete) and fourth (Thermal).
Keeping that mark could be a challenge for both. McLaughlin has only one top 10 at Long Beach (10th in 2023) in three previous starts while Herta has an average finish of 12.75 despite a pair of top-five finishes.
4. New for the weekend: An updated, lightweight aeroscreen featuring vents for increased cooling and 3D printed in rubber to prevent hand injuries also will debut at Long Beach this weekend.
The revised aeroscreen will also drop the total system weight reduction by 11.1 pounds, which reduces downforce by approximately 35 pounds.
As was used in St. Petersburg, the field again will be split into two groups for the opening 75-minute practice.
Following the 45-minute “All Cars” session, each group – split by odd and even numbered pit boxes – will receive a 10-minute segment. As in qualifying, the clock in Segments One and Two will stop for the first red flag condition of each practice segment. Rookie drivers are permitted to participate in both group sessions, regardless of group. Teams are welcome to use a set of alternate tires at their discretion. The update comes after a collaboration with teams and drivers.
Race Notes:
- This weekend’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will mark the 40th INDYCAR SERIES event on the historic Long Beach street circuit. Mario Andretti won the first INDYCAR SERIES race in 1984. Kyle Kirkwood won the race in 2023.
- Three California natives are entered: 2018 and 2019 race winner Alexander Rossi is a native of Nevada City, while Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta hails from Valencia. Rookie Nolan Siegel, the INDY NXT by Firestone points leader, is making his first official NTT INDYCAR SERIES start at Long Beach. The 19-year-old driver hails from Palo Alto.
- Al Unser Jr. has won the most times at Long Beach (six), while Will Power and Alexander Rossi are the only entered drivers with multiple wins. Power won in 2008 and 2012, and Rossi won in 2018 and 2019. Other former race winners scheduled to compete are Scott Dixon (2015), Colton Herta (2021), Josef Newgarden (2022) and Kyle Kirkwood (2023).
- Six drivers have won the race from the pole – Mario Andretti (1984, 1985 and 1987), Al Unser Jr. (1989-90), Helio Castroneves (2001), Sebastien Bourdais (2006-07), Alexander Rossi (2018-19) and Kyle Kirkwood (2023).
- Twenty of the 27 drivers entered have competed in INDYCAR SERIES races at Long Beach. Will Power has 17 starts, the most among all entered drivers. Nine entered drivers have led laps: Power 172, Alexander Rossi 151, Scott Dixon 104, Josef Newgarden 81, Colton Herta 71, Kyle Kirkwood 53, Alex Palou 24, Graham Rahal4 and Agustin Canapino 3.
- In addition to Siegel, four other NTT INDYCAR SERIES rookies –Tom Blomqvist, Linus Lundqvist, Christian Rasmussen and Kyffin Simpson – are expected to compete. All five rookies and Pietro Fittipaldi will be competing in their first INDYCAR SERIES race on the streets of Long Beach.
- Milestones – Josef Newgarden will attempt to make his 200th INDYCAR SERIES start at Long Beach…Newgarden needs to lead two laps to pass Tony Kanaan for 11th on the INDYCAR SERIES all-time laps-led list…Scott Dixon will look to extend his consecutive starts streak to 323 – the longest streak in INDYCAR SERIES history.