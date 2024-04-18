FAST FACTS: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Source: Series PR

Race weekend: Friday, April 19 – Sunday, April 21

Track: 1.968-mile, 11-turn temporary street course (clockwise) in Long Beach, California

Race distance: 85 laps / 167.28 miles

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate. Rookie drivers are allowed one extra primary set for Practice 1.

Twitter: @GPLongBeach, @INDYCAR, #AGPLB, #INDYCAR

Instagram: @GPLongBeach, @INDYCAR, #AGPLB, #INDYCAR

Facebook: @GrandPrixLB, @INDYCAR, #INDYCAR

TikTok: @grandprixlongbeach, @INDYCAR, #INDYCAR

YouTube: @INDYCAR

Event website: www.gplb.com

INDYCAR website: www.indycar.com

2023 race winner: Kyle Kirkwood (No. 27 AutoNation Honda)

2023 NTT P1 Award: Kyle Kirkwood (No. 27 AutoNation Honda), 1:06.2878, 106.879 mph

Qualifying lap record: Colton Herta, 1:05.3095, 108.480 mph, April 9, 2022

USA Network race telecast: 3 p.m. ET Sunday, April 21, USA Network (live). Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports’ coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe.

Peacock Live Streaming: All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product.

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton and turn announcers Nick Yeoman and Jake Query. Ryan Myrehn, Joel Sebastianelli and Jonathan Grace are the pit reporters. The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach race and all NTT INDYCAR SERIES practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation 218 and SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio 85, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

At-track schedule (all times local):

Friday, April 19

2:50-4:05 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice (75-minute session), Peacock

Saturday, April 20

8:25-9:25 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice 2 (45-minute session), Peacock (live)

11:25 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (three rounds of knockout qualifying), Peacock (live)

Sunday, April 21

9-9:30 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES warmup, Peacock (live)

Noon – Driver introductions

Noon – USA Network on air

12:38 p.m. – Start engines command

12:45 p.m. – Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (85 laps/167.28 miles), USA Network and Peacock (live)

WHAT TO LOOK FOR AT LONG BEACH:

1. Kirkwood on repeat?: Since 2008 only Alexander Rossi has been able to back up one Long Beach win with another – he did it in 2018-19.

Kyle Kirkwood has the potential to double down after scoring his first INDYCAR SERIES victory at Long Beach last season. Kirkwood, who scored two wins on street courses in 2023, hopes to rekindle his street-course magic this weekend. Can the rising star score back-to-back wins at Long Beach?

2. It’s not where you start…: Except for Alexander Rossi’s wins in 2018-19 and Kyle Kirkwood’s win from pole last season, the top spot has not been the place to start at Long Beach.

Just six drivers have ever won Long Beach from the top spot, and while pole sitters have scored podium finishes in recent races, they’ve also finished 15th or worse just as often (Colton Herta – 23rd in 2022, Ryan Hunter-Reay – 20th in 2014, Dario Franchitti – 15th in 2012 and Justin Wilson – 19th in 2008).

3. …It’s where you finish: Scott McLaughlin and Colton Herta are the only drivers so far this season to finish in the top five in both of this season’s racing events. McLaughlin has podium finishes at St. Petersburg and the non-championship race at The Thermal Club, while Herta has finishes of fifth (St. Pete) and fourth (Thermal).

Keeping that mark could be a challenge for both. McLaughlin has only one top 10 at Long Beach (10th in 2023) in three previous starts while Herta has an average finish of 12.75 despite a pair of top-five finishes.

4. New for the weekend: An updated, lightweight aeroscreen featuring vents for increased cooling and 3D printed in rubber to prevent hand injuries also will debut at Long Beach this weekend.

The revised aeroscreen will also drop the total system weight reduction by 11.1 pounds, which reduces downforce by approximately 35 pounds.

As was used in St. Petersburg, the field again will be split into two groups for the opening 75-minute practice.

Following the 45-minute “All Cars” session, each group – split by odd and even numbered pit boxes – will receive a 10-minute segment. As in qualifying, the clock in Segments One and Two will stop for the first red flag condition of each practice segment. Rookie drivers are permitted to participate in both group sessions, regardless of group. Teams are welcome to use a set of alternate tires at their discretion. The update comes after a collaboration with teams and drivers.

Race Notes: