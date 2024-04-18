CCS Student Alison Slackta Wins Annual Detroit Grand Prix Poster Competition

Source: Event PR

DETROIT, Mich. (April 18, 2024) – Celebrating the art culture and rich motorsports history in Detroit, College for Creative Studies (CCS) senior Alison Slackta won the 2024 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear Official Poster Competition on Wednesday afternoon, April 17. Slackta’s street art-inspired design features vibrant colors to represent the excitement of the Grand Prix on the Streets of Detroit and the event’s connection with local community.

The final round of judging occurred at the CCS A. Alfred Taubman Center for Design Education in the heart of Detroit, where a distinguished group of judges selected the design created by Slackta. The winning artwork will be refined over the next few weeks before the official poster is unveiled on May 1. The 2024 commemorative poster will be available for purchase online atwww.DetroitGP.com in advance of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear May 31-June 2, 2024.

The 2024 design competition represents the 12th consecutive year that the Grand Prix and CCS have collaborated to give students at the esteemed Detroit art and design college the chance to create the official poster for the annual summer racing festival in the Motor City.

“We are proud to carry on the tradition of the Detroit Grand Prix commemorative poster and showcase the talented students at CCS for the 12th consecutive year,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, who also served on the judging panel. “Alison’s unique concept speaks to the eclectic spirit and creative culture in Detroit and we’re excited to share her design with the rest of the world at this year’s Grand Prix.”

Featuring the cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Slackta’s design incorporates the high-performance machines that will compete on the Downtown Detroit street circuit this summer. The winning entry also includes the famed Spirit of Detroit monument, honoring the legacy of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear and the event’s enduring history.

“I was inspired by driving around Detroit and seeing all the unique and different murals and street art that can be found in this great city,” said Slackta, an Illustration major at CCS, whose family lives in Byron, Michigan. “It was my goal to capture that same feeling of unity and motivation in my piece. I am excited to win and I am interested in the race. I watched last year’s event because it was back downtown in the heart of the city.”



A total of eight judges participated in Wednesday’s judging at CCS, as they intently watched all five finalists describe their vision and process behind each design. Judges included Montri; Bobby Keyes, Vice President of the Detroit Sports Media Association; Sam Zhao, GM Motorsports Design Manager; Erika Cryderman, Lear Corporation Sr. Graphic Designer; Victor Williams, WDIV-TV Local 4 Reporter; Henry Payne; Detroit News Automotive Critic; Neal Rubin, Detroit Free Press Columnist and John Kaloustian, CCS Associate Professor of Product Design.

Grand Prix fans were also involved in the selection process, as the top five final designs were posted on the Detroit GP social media platforms, urging followers to vote for their favorite design. The fan vote was factored into the final selection, along with the tally from the eight-member judging panel.

The competition’s five finalists were students from the CCS Editorial Painting and Illustration class under the guidance of instructor Taylor Callery. CCS, a prestigious art and design college located in Midtown Detroit, attracts some of the finest illustration and design students in the nation. Each spring, the Grand Prix offers students a platform to showcase their talents through the annual poster design competition that is integrated into the class curriculum.

This practical experience allows students to collaborate with an actual “client” and produce a polished final product. The competition fosters creativity and upholds the Grand Prix’s long-standing tradition of creating commemorative posters dating back to the inaugural Detroit Grand Prix in 1982. Through a partnership between the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear and the Detroit Sports Media Association, each of the top five designers in this year’s competition will receive a small scholarship as recognition for their exceptional work.

CCS senior Jordan Crouch finished a very close second in the voting. Juniors Dana Hu, Abbey Sutter and Moaray Hunter were also finalists for this year’s Grand Prix poster design competition.

The 34th Grand Prix event in the City’s history will return to the 1.7-mile, nine-turn Streets of Downtown Detroit circuit that runs along the award-winning Detroit Riverwalk, May 31-June 2, 2024. With new viewing options and entertainment packages, fans can purchase tickets at www.DetroitGP.com/Tickets or through the event’s Ticket Hotline at 866-464-PRIX (7749).



