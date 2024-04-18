Arrow McLaren 2024 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Race Preview

source: Team PR

Streets of Long Beach

Race date: Sunday, April 21

Round: 3/18

Total laps: 85

Total race distance: 167.30 mi/269.24 km

Length: 1.97 mi/3.17 km

Number of turns: 11

Session start times:

Practice 1: Friday, 2:50 p.m. – 4:05 p.m. PST

Practice 2: Saturday, 8:25 a.m. – 9:25 a.m. PST

Qualifying: Saturday, 11:25 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. PST

Warm-up: Sunday, 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. PST

Green flag: Sunday, 12:45 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:00 p.m. PST on USA

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship Position: 2nd, 40 points

Average Starting Position: 3.0

Average Finishing Position: 2.0

Best Starting Position: P3, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Best Finishing Position: P2, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Career at Long Beach:

Total starts: 4

Best Starting Position: P6, 2023

Best Finishing Position: P5, 2022

2023 Result: P17

“I love going back to Long Beach. It hasn’t been our best race as a team, but it means we have another opportunity to change that around this year. We had very fast cars there last year, so I expect to have similar pace there this year. A nice, clean race is the objective for us this weekend. I’m looking forward to getting out there.”

Théo Pourchaire, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

*Théo will be making his NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut this weekend.

“I’m looking forward to racing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for the first time in my career with Arrow McLaren and it will be special to do so in Long Beach. There’s a lot to learn and discover, but I’m ready for the challenge. It’s an amazing opportunity for me. Of course, I’m thinking about David as he recovers from his injury, but I hope I can help the team as much as possible in his place. I will have to adapt quickly to everything, but I’m ready. I’m smiling every day because it’s an amazing opportunity. It’s a legendary team and brand, and I’m excited for a great weekend.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship Position: 8th, 24 points

Average Starting Position: 15.0

Average Finishing Position: 8.0

Best Starting Position: P15, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Best Finishing Position: P8, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Career at Long Beach:

Total starts: 7

Best Starting Position: P1, 2x last 2019

Best Finishing Position: P1, 2x, last 2019

2023 Result: P22

“It feels like forever since the first race in St. Pete as so much has happened since then, but we’re excited and ready to get to Long Beach. It’s one of the flagship races on the calendar and my favorite for a lot of reasons, primarily because of the amazing fan turnout that we always have. I feel confident in where we’re at as a team and can’t wait to get on track to show that to the world.”

Gavin Ward, Team Principal

“We’re headed west for an incredibly exciting and important race weekend in Long Beach. It’s been a while since we’ve raced for points, so this is a big one as we continue pushing towards a championship and the Month of May. We know we have the pace to compete at the front of the pack this weekend, but it will be about sticking with our plan through the weekend and then having a clean race on Sunday. This is such an iconic venue, and we love seeing all the fan and partner support in Long Beach. On top of all of the INDYCAR racing, we’re thrilled that Tony will also have the unique opportunity to drive the M16, McLaren’s first Indy 500 winner from 1974. We’re looking forward to seeing all the papaya out and about this weekend and hopefully we give them a reason to celebrate.”

