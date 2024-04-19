CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT LONG BEACH: Team Chevy Race Advance

Source: Manufacturer PR

TEAM CHEVY CARRIES EARLY NTT INDYCAR SERIES SEASON MOMENTUM WESTWARD TO THE STREETS OF LONG BEACH

DETROIT (April 18, 2024) – Carrying a strong start to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season and momentum from the Streets of St. Petersburg, Team Chevy next heads west to Southern California for the second points-paying event of 2024. Capturing the NTT P1 Pole Award and Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg victory with Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, as well as sweeping the podium, Chevrolet is set up for success on the Streets of Long Beach following the solid showing.

With five wins in the 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected V6 era since 2012 on the Streets of Long Beach, as well as five NTT P1 Pole Awards, Chevrolet looks to return to victory lane after Newgarden last did with Team Penske in 2022. Additionally, Newgarden was the last Team Chevy driver to lead the field to the green flag, doing so in 2021 after capturing pole.

Despite a break between St. Petersburg and Long Beach from early March to mid-April, Chevrolet drivers and teams have been busy with this year’s addition of the $1 Million Challenge at The Thermal Club, a non-points exhibition event, as well as this past week’s open test on the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Looking ahead to the weekend with winning on his mind, Pato O’Ward, driver of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet said, “I love going back to Long Beach. It hasn’t been our best race as a team, but it means we have another opportunity to change that around this year. We had very fast cars there last year, so I expect to have similar pace there this year. A nice, clean race is the objective for us this weekend. I’m looking forward to getting out there.”

Making his NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut this weekend, Théo Pourchaire will fill in for David Malukas, driving the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. “I’m looking forward to racing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for the first time in my career with Arrow McLaren and it will be special to do so in Long Beach. There’s a lot to learn and discover, but I’m ready for the challenge. It’s an amazing opportunity for me. Of course, I’m thinking about David as he recovers from his injury, but I hope I can help the team as much as possible in his place. I will have to adapt quickly to everything, but I’m ready. I’m smiling every day because it’s an amazing opportunity. It’s a legendary team and brand, and I’m excited for a great weekend.”

Currently holding eight manufacturer championships, 112 wins, and 128 earned pole awards (133 total with five based on weather) in 200 races in the V6 era since 2012, Chevrolet looks to add to their legacy on the Streets of St. Petersburg this weekend.

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach race weekend on the Streets of Long Beach, Calif. kicks off with first practice Friday, April 19, at 5:50 p.m. ET. Saturday sees second practice at 11:25 a.m. ET, with qualifying and the Firestone Fast Six at 2:20 p.m. ET. A final warm up will kick off race day at 12 p.m. ET, with the 85-lap, 167.28-mile Grand Prix of Long Beach at 3 p.m. ET live on USA Network. All practice sessions and qualifications will be live on Peacock, INDYCAR Radio, and SiriusXM Channel 160.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING



Alexander Rossi, No. 7 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren:

“It feels like forever since the first race in St. Pete as so much has happened since then, but we’re excited and ready to get to Long Beach. It’s one of the flagship races on the calendar and my favorite for a lot of reasons, primarily because of the amazing fan turnout that we always have. I feel confident in where we’re at as a team and can’t wait to get on track to show that to the world.”

Gavin Ward, Team Principal at Arrow McLaren:

“We’re headed west for an incredibly exciting and important race weekend in Long Beach. It’s been a while since we’ve raced for points, so this is a big one as we continue pushing towards a championship and the Month of May. We know we have the pace to compete at the front of the pack this weekend, but it will be about sticking with our plan through the weekend and then having a clean race on Sunday. This is such an iconic venue, and we love seeing all the fan and partner support in Long Beach. On top of all of the INDYCAR racing, we’re thrilled that Tony will also have the unique opportunity to drive the M16, McLaren’s first Indy 500 winner from 1974. We’re looking forward to seeing all the papaya out and about this weekend and hopefully, we give them a reason to celebrate.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 20 Chevrolet at Ed Carpenter Racing:

“I’m looking forward to going to Long Beach for the first time! It will be one of the few events where I haven’t been on the track in the lower categories. I have spent a lot of time driving the track on the simulator, I am excited to drive it in real life!”

Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Chevrolet at Ed Carpenter Racing:

“Long Beach is coming up! I think it will be a good weekend, looking back at St. Pete and how we started the year. We will be bringing that same work we did over the offseason to Long Beach. It feels like we are way farther into the season than just Race 2, so I am very excited to head west and get back to racing! Let’s back up St. Pete with another strong finish!”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Chevrolet at AJ Foyt Racing:

“(Long Beach is) a very fun street race with solid strategy behind it. I also enjoy the racing we can have there as long as we have the proper amount of tire degradation. It’s nice to be out in SoCal for the weekend!”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 41 Chevrolet at AJ Foyt Racing:

“Long Beach is a great street circuit. There are very characteristic parts of the track that we don’t get to have at any other event on the calendar; such as, the fountain turn, the hairpin and the front stretch that makes for great passing down in to turn 1. It is also a West coast race which I love just from growing up in the Pacific Northwest. There’s usually great weather and a great crowd!”

Romain Grosjean, No. 77 Chevrolet at Juncos Hollinger Racing:

“Long Beach was my favorite street course. I’ve had already two podiums there. I’m excited to go back next to the beach in California. An amazing city, amazing vibe, great fans around there. A very fast street course and I always have a lot of fun, so hopefully we can be good in Long Beach.”

Agustin Canapino, No. 78 Chevrolet at Juncos Hollinger Racing:

“Long Beach is one of the most difficult tracks because it’s really, really demanding. It’s very challenging to manage the pace there, but it’s exciting. My goal for Long Beach is try to, why not, battle for a top ten. I want to get my first top ten of the season in Long Beach.”

CHEVROLET IN LONG BEACH:

Wins in Long Beach (since 2012): 5

2012: Will Power

2014: Mike Conway

2015: Scott Dixon

2016: Simon Pagenaud

2022: Josef Newgarden

Earned Pole Awards in Long Beach: 5

2012: Ryan Briscoe

2015: Helio Castroneves

2016: Helio Castroneves

2017: Helio Castroneves

2021: Josef Newgarden

Number of Team Chevy Podiums on the Long Beach Street Course (since 2012): 15

Number of laps led by Team Chevy on the Long Beach Street Course (since 2012): 309

2024 CHEVROLET BY THE NUMBERS:

200: NTT INDYCAR Series races as V6 engine supplier since 2012 return to INDYCAR.

112: Wins in the NTT INDYCAR Series since 2012.

128: Earned poles since 2012. Chevrolet holds 133 pole awards in total, with five recorded based on points for weather.

8: Manufacturer Championships since 2012.

7: Driver/entrant champions since 2012.

12: Indianapolis 500 victories by Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

5: Indianapolis 500 wins by Chevrolet since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era.

26: Wins by Will Power since 2012 – all with Chevrolet power – most of any driver with the same manufacturer.

9: Wins from the pole by Will Power with Chevrolet power since 2012, most by any driver.

46: Pole starts by Will Power since 2012 in a Chevrolet-powered car, most of any driver.

*Will Power’s career total of 70 poles makes him the all-time pole winner in INDYCAR.