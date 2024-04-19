Arrow McLaren and HOKA step into deal for 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season

Source: Team PR

18 April 2024

Arrow McLaren today announced the addition of HOKA as a Team Partner, and will hit the streets of Long Beach outfitted with the running shoe brand for its team’s race weekend footwear.

Through the new relationship, HOKA becomes the official athletic footwear provider of the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team and will have a branding presence across all Arrow McLaren Chevrolet race cars through the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, including Kyle Larson’s No. 17 Chevy at the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

HOKA is the fastest growing premium running shoe brand in the world. Headquartered in Goleta, California, HOKA delivers an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support for a uniquely smooth ride, providing comfort for crew members throughout race weekends.

HOKA branding will be positioned under the number plate of the Arrow McLaren Chevrolets and will first appear on the racetrack this weekend at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Gavin Ward, Team Principal, Arrow McLaren, said:

“People who work in racing spend a huge amount of time on their feet, both at the shop and during race weekends. There is performance in top quality footwear. Tony has a long history with Hoka, and we’re thrilled to bring them on board. The Arrow McLaren team needs the best footwear, and HOKA provides just that.”

Mike McManus, Director, Global Sports Marketing, HOKA, said:

“We are thrilled to partner with Arrow McLaren and be part of the prestigious IndyCar racing team. We believe that aligning our premium brands will help maximize Arrow McLaren’s continued success and optimal performance in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.”