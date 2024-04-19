NEWS: BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland tickets go on sale today

Source: Event PR

PORTLAND, Ore. (April 18, 2024) – The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, featuring the stars and cars of the Indianapolis 500, returns to Portland International Raceway (PIR) on August 23-25, 2024, for the BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland. Beginning at 10 a.m. PT tomorrow (Friday, Aug. 19), 3-Day tickets go on sale to the public at RacePortland.com.

The annual three-day racing event headlined by Round 14 of 17 for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will reach multiple historic markers in late August. The 2024 BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland will mark the 30th open-wheel race weekend at PIR and the 40th anniversary of the first race held in 1984 as a Championship Auto Racing Teams sanctioned event won by Al Unser Jr.

Starting tomorrow, 3-Day Grandstand seats, 3-Day General Admission, 3-Day Pit and Paddock passes and 3-Day Parking passes all will be available for purchase to the action-packed weekend. Single day tickets for individual Friday, Saturday or Sunday entry only will be released later in the summer.

“We are excited to bring our annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES weekend back to the great racing fans in the Pacific Northwest one week earlier this year in late August. We crowned an INDYCAR champion in Portland last summer, and we expect the championship chase drama to be on full display again with this late season stop at PIR,” said Jerry Jensen, general manager of Green Savoree Portland, LLC, which owns and operates the event at PIR. “Fans have the opportunity to purchase 3-Day Grandstand seats starting tomorrow to reserve their spot with some of the best vantage points of the on-track action.”

Grandstand seats will be available at three price points: 3-Day Gold located in Grandstand K (includes Paddock Pass) at $165; 3-Day Silver for Grandstands C2, C3 and C4 at $115; and 3-Day Bronze for seats in Grandstands G, H and J at $85. Fans will also be able to purchase 3-Day General Admission tickets for $75.

In addition to the Pit and Paddock passes, the Champions Club and Champions Club+ options also go on sale tomorrow to further enhance the race weekend experience. For a limited time while supplies last, the Champions Club membership includes a NTT INDYCAR SERIES Paddock Pass and offers premium access and exclusive benefits such as a personalized event credential, pre-race grid walk, special photograph opportunities and more. Champions Club+ includes all the above benefits plus a Pit Pass which provides access to pitlane during practice and qualifying sessions. A Paddock Pass offers entry to “the locker room of motorsports” to get up close to the drivers, cars and teams throughout the weekend.

Additionally, 3-Day Broadacre Parking will be available for $50. Those who buy 3-Day Gold Grandstand seats (Grandstand K) also have the exclusive option to purchase a 3-Day Infield Parking pass for $50. RV Club spaces, which include eight General Admission tickets and Paddock Pass wristbands, will be available in limited supply for $1,200 in trackside spaces and $1,000 for second row spots. Purchasers should act fast as the RV Club will sell out.

The BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland offers a tremendous family value and experience. Children 12 and under receive free general admission to the event and complimentary access to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Paddock throughout the weekend when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

All ticket pricing and options are posted online at RacePortland.com. Stay up to speed on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ annual visit to Portland on social media all year long by following #PortlandGP or by signing up for the E-Club on the website.

About BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland:

Portland International Raceway (PIR) is the home of the BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland. PIR is a 1.964-mile, 12-turn permanent road course owned by the City of Portland and operated under Portland Parks & Recreation. Opened in 1960 to host sports car and drag racing, the 268-acre property hosts over 550 events annually including automotive and motorcycle road racing, motocross, cruise-ins and other special events including the Rose Cup Races. PIR has been the site of many memorable INDYCAR races. Al Unser Jr. won the inaugural Portland race in 1984, and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returned in 2018 after an 11-year absence with 2017 and 2020 Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato taking the checkered flag. The Father’s Day race of 1986 featured Mario Andretti passing his son Michael on the last lap and winning by 0.070 of a second. The closest three-way road racing finish in INDYCAR SERIES history took place at PIR in 1997 when the top three were covered by just 0.055 of a second. In 2023, Alex Palou clinched the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship with a win in Portland. The BITNILE.COMGrand Prix of Portland is owned and operated by Green Savoree Portland, LLC, which also promotes NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Pacific Office Automation 147 event at PIR (May 31-June 1, 2024) and whose affiliates own and operate three additional INDYCAR SERIES races: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding (March 8-10, 2024), The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2025 Civic Hybrid (July 5-7, 2024) and Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto (July 19-21, 2024).

For more information, visit RacePortland.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page @PortlandGP or follow updates on Twitter @Race_Portland and Instagram at @Race_Portland using #PortlandGP.