King Taco to Sponsor #51 Nolan Siegel Entry at Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Source:Team PR

Plainfield, IL (Wednesday, April 17, 2024) – As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, authentic Mexican food favorite King Taco will be the primary sponsor on California native Nolan Siegel’s No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda-powered entry for this weekend’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.



“I was already looking forward to my first race on the streets of Long Beach, but now I’m even more excited as I get to also represent an iconic California staple,” expressed driver Nolan Siegel, who hails from Palo Alto, California. “I want to thank the Martinez family for their support this weekend, I’m honored to be sporting their colors and hope to make them proud. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the No. 51 King Taco car as I take on my first full NTT INDYCAR SERIES weekend in front of family and friends.”



King Taco has a long and storied history with the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, in addition to its role as a food vendor at the 1.968-mile, 11-turn temporary street circuit where their familiar King Taco Food Truck has become a popular stop for race fans throughout the weekend, they have partnered with the event for the last 30 years as the official Mexican sponsor and are the longest continuous sponsor in the current history of the event.



From humble beginnings as a mobile taco-making station converted from an ice cream truck to its present-day expansion of more than 20 locations throughout Southern California, King Taco founders Raúl and Maria Martinez’s legacy has been the pinnacle of food and culture for half a century.





The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach takes place April 19 to 21, 2024. The race will be broadcast live on USA and Peacock starting at 3:00pm ET.