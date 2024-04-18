Source: Manufacturer PR

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

• This weekend’s return of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to Southern California marks the fifth year of Acura title sponsorship of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, and the 49th running of North America’s oldest and most successful street circuit event.

• Launched in 1986 as the first Japanese luxury automotive brand, Acura is a leading automotive brand committed to delivering expressive styling, innovative engineering and high-performance – all built on the brand’s Precision Crafted Performance DNA. Both Acura and its American Honda parent have their U.S. headquarters in Torrance, California.

• In addition to the featured Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on Sunday, Acura also will be featured in Saturday’s IMSA WeatherTechSportsCar Championship race. Wayne Taylor Racing will field a pair of electrified Acura ARX-06 prototypescontesting the overall victory in the premier GTP division; while Gradient Racing will field Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 in the GTD category.

Honda, HRC US at Long Beach

• The racing arm of American Honda, Honda Performance Development, was renamed Honda Racing CorporationUSA (HRC US) in January to reflect the new role of the company in Honda’s global racing efforts. With this change, HRC US will take on an increased role in Honda’s global motorsports activities.

• Honda-powered drivers and teams have won the Grand Prix of Long Beach 16 times in 23 appearances. This includes victories in nine of the last 14 races; and a seven-year victory streak in Championship Auto Racing Teams competition, against multi-manufacturer competition, from 1996-2002.

• Honda’s most recent Long Beach success was scored last year in a dominating performance from Andretti Global’sKyle Kirkwood, who recorded his career-first INDYCAR victory from the pole, leading 53 of the 85-lap contest.

• Other Honda-powered winners at Long Beach include Jimmy Vasser (1996), Alex Zanardi (1997-98), Juan Pablo Montoya (1999), Paul Tracy (2000), HelioCastroneves (2001), Michael Andretti (his final Indy car victory, in 2002), Dario Franchitti (2009), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2010), Mike Conway (2011), Takuma Sato (2013), James Hinchcliffe (2017), Alexander Rossi, who scored back-to-back Long Beach victories in 2018 and ’19; and hometown favorite (from nearby Valencia) Colton Hertain 2023.

• Since its founding in 1993, HRC US has grown from just a handful of staffers to more than 250 associates; and from a facility focused on rebuilding engines for Honda’s Indy car program to a complete motorsports Research & Development organization, engaged in programs rangingfrom the NTT IndyCar Series, the IMSA WeatherTechSportsCar Championship and major off-road racing events to grassroots and entry-level categories including karting, Touring Cars and club racing. HRC US is headquartered in Santa Clarita, approximately 60 miles north of Long Beach.

Where to Watch

• Television coverage of Sunday’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach starts at 3 p.m. EDT on USA Network. Flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on NBC Peacock, the INDYCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (Channel 160).

• Honda Racing social media content and video links can be found on:

o Instagram www.instagram.com/hondaracing_us

o X​​www.twitter.com/hondaracing_us

o Facebook ​www.facebook.com/HondaRacingUS

o TikTok​www.tiktok.com/hondaracing_us

o YouTube ​www.youtube.com/HondaRacingUS

Honda NTT INDYCAR SERIES Lineup for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Andretti Global​​​

#26 Colton Herta (W)

#27 Kyle Kirkwood (W)

#28 Marcus Ericsson (I) (W)

Chip Ganassi Racing​​

#4 Kyffin Simpson (R)

# 8 Linus Lundqvist (R)

# 9 Scott Dixon (C) (I) (W)

#10 Alex Palou (C) (W)

#11 Marcus Armstrong

Dale Coyne Racing

​​#18 Jack Harvey

– with Rick Ware Racing​#

51 Nolan Siegel (R)

Meyer Shank Racing​​

#60 Felix Rosenqvist (W)

#66 Tom Blomqvist (R)

Rahal Letterman Lanigan​​ Racing

#15 Graham Rahal (W)

#30 Pietro Fittipaldi

#45 Christian Lundgaard (W)

C – Series Champion I – Indianapolis 500 winner W – Race Winner ​R – 2024 Series Rookie