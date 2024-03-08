INDYCAR’s Extensive Global Broadcast Reach Continues in 2024

Source: Series PR

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, March 7, 2024) – Global accessibility remains a top priority for INDYCAR. A robust list of international broadcast partners and impactful media partnerships ensures fans in more than 220 markets and 140 countries can follow the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

For the third consecutive season, INDYCAR LIVE, INDYCAR’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, provides fans with access to practice, qualifying and races in territories not covered by an international partner.

“Our international broadcast partners and offerings mirror the impressive growth and representation we see in the full-time field of drivers,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles. “With drivers representing 15 different nations, it’s more important than ever that the fan base and audiences in those locations and beyond have access to coverage and are able to follow the unmatched action of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.”

Partnerships for the 2024 INDYCAR season include:

Canada’s sports leader, TSN , provides fans with comprehensive live streaming of INDYCAR action from all 18 races, including coverage of all practice and qualifying sessions on TSN+ and eight races, including the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and the Honda Indy Toronto, via its TSN linear platform.

, provides fans with comprehensive live streaming of INDYCAR action from all 18 races, including coverage of all practice and qualifying sessions on TSN+ and eight races, including the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and the Honda Indy Toronto, via its TSN linear platform. ESPN across Latin America brings live coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to key markets, including Brazil, Argentina and Mexico, where audiences can follow four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves as he continues his “Drive for Five,” along with Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Agustin Canapino, Arrow McLaren driver Pato O’Ward and Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Pietro Fittipaldi.

across Latin America brings live coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to key markets, including Brazil, Argentina and Mexico, where audiences can follow four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves as he continues his “Drive for Five,” along with Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Agustin Canapino, Arrow McLaren driver Pato O’Ward and Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Pietro Fittipaldi. Canal+ provides coverage in France for fans of Romain Grosjean.

provides coverage in France for fans of Romain Grosjean. Sky Sports UK, Sky Sport Germany (including Austria and Switzerland) and Sky Sport Italia continue to provide end to end INDYCAR coverage for fans in 2024.

(including Austria and Switzerland) and continue to provide end to end INDYCAR coverage for fans in 2024. Sky Sport in New Zealand continues to be the home for coverage of Kiwis Scott McLaughlin, Marcus Armstrong and six-time INDYCAR SERIES champion Scott Dixon.

in New Zealand continues to be the home for coverage of Kiwis Scott McLaughlin, Marcus Armstrong and six-time INDYCAR SERIES champion Scott Dixon. Australian fans of two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Will Power can follow him on streaming partner STAN Sport , while sister network Nine Network shows race highlights mid-week.

, while sister network shows race highlights mid-week. Movistar+ partners with INDYCAR for an eighth consecutive season, allowing fans in Spain to follow reigning and two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou as he defends his title.

partners with INDYCAR for an eighth consecutive season, allowing fans in Spain to follow reigning and two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou as he defends his title. Gaora returns to broadcast all races in Japan with special emphasis on Takuma Sato’s attempt to win a third Indianapolis 500.

returns to broadcast all races in Japan with special emphasis on Takuma Sato’s attempt to win a third Indianapolis 500. Ziggo Sport provides coverage of countryman Rinus VeeKay to its audience in the Netherlands.

provides coverage of countryman Rinus VeeKay to its audience in the Netherlands. Viaplay continues its coverage of INDYCAR in the Nordics allowing fans to follow Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson and Felix Rosenqvist as both embark on their first seasons with new teams, as well as the rookie campaign of Linus Lundqvist. INDYCAR fans in Denmark will be able to follow Christian Lundgaard and Christian Rasmussen.

continues its coverage of INDYCAR in the Nordics allowing fans to follow Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson and Felix Rosenqvist as both embark on their first seasons with new teams, as well as the rookie campaign of Linus Lundqvist. INDYCAR fans in Denmark will be able to follow Christian Lundgaard and Christian Rasmussen. Supersport provides coverage in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.

“I am very pleased that INDYCAR is reaching all corners of the globe,” said Armstrong, driver of the No. 11 Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing. “It is some of the best racing in the world, and in my opinion, the product is second to none. I’m glad that our racing and name is getting out there as much as possible.

“I’ve raced in Europe for the past 10 years, and I had always found it very enjoyable to tune in to watch INDYCAR races. Being from New Zealand, as well, I was able to tune into Sky Sports over my breaks with it on TV almost every day. This series features drivers from all over the world, and it’s only right that everyone can see how great the racing is, as well.”

The 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins Sunday, March 10 at noon ET with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. The start of the 2024 INDY NXT by Firestone season begins the same day, also on the streets of St. Petersburg, at 10 a.m. ET. A full list of international broadcast partners is available here.