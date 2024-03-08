JHR quotes before Race Weekend!

Source: Team PR

Agustin Canapino (#78): “We start a season with great enthusiasm to be able to continue our evolution, on a personal size and with the team. We finished in very good shape last season and the tests were also positive, the team has grown during the break and all of us who are part of it are in better shape. The objective will be to start this first race by adding as many points as possible, in an always very demanding circuit where anything can happen throughout the 100 laps”.

Romain Grosjean (#77): “Looking foward to start with JHR, after limited but positive testings. I look foward to go back to St Pete. I really like the race track, I have good memories there. Looking foward what we can do with the team during this first race of the season”.

Ricardo Juncos (Team Owner): “The entire JHR team is very excited for the start of the championship on the streets of St. Pete. After an intense and arduous preseason, where we worked extensively on the updates to the hybrid system of the cars, team protocols, and the reorganization of the various departaments of the team, we can’t wait to begin the championship and continue growing in this series, which is the most competitive in the world”.

Lindsay Brewer: “Going into the first race of the season with a new team and a new type of car, the excitement is undeniable. It’s a fresh start, a new challenge, and a chance to learn and grow. Yes, it will be tough, but the thrill of overcoming those challenges is what racing is all about. I’m eager to see what we can achieve together. Let’s hit the ground running and make this season one to remember”