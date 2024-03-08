JHR Partners with Endstate to create team kit and merchandise

Source: Team PR

Today Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) announced a new partnership with Endstate, a high-tech lifestyle brand that will become the Official Connected Apparel Partner of the team.

As exclusive apparel partner, Endstate will collaborate with Juncos Hollinger Racing to use NFT and NFC technology to launch the first-ever fully connected line of team kit and merchandise from a professional sports team.

Each piece of apparel released by the team will now be embedded with an Endstate NFC tag that will be connected to a corresponding digital certificate of authenticity, giving fans access to exclusive content, immersive experiences, and private events.

“Our team is always looking for new and innovative ways to engage with fans and provide unique experiences that they can’t get anywhere else,” said Ricardo Juncos, Founder and Co-Owner of Juncos Hollinger Racing. “This partnership with Endstate allows us to do something that no other race team, or even any other professional sports team, can do for fans, which is exciting for everyone.”

The interactive apparel is a revolutionary step for fan engagement, deepening the connection between fans and the team, while creating new ways to access the sport.

“Our mission in collaborating with Juncos Hollinger Racing was to create a never-before-seen relationship between a top tier racing organization and fans. We’re superimposing digital experiences into the INDYCAR team’s apparel, serving as the owner’s ticket to the inner circle of Juncos Hollinger Racing,” said Bennett Collen, Co-Founder & CEO of Endstate. “Through our technology, the entire motorsport community can be part of something really special.”

The embedded chip, and it’s corresponding NFT, also ensure an unmatched level of authenticity for fans who purchase apparel, safeguarding against counterfeit merchandise and setting a new standard for quality and trust in sports merchandise.

This partnership is just the first step in Juncos Hollinger Racing’s commitment to leveraging future-forward technology to innovate and improve the experience for NTT INDYCAR SERIES fans and is all part of a fan-focused approach to racing.

“We are the first professional sports team in the world to connect with our passionate fans through technologically advanced apparel and I’m excited to do so with Endstate as an official partner” said Lee Zohlman, Chief Commercial Officer of Juncos Hollinger Racing. “They have assisted us in creating stylish and now truly functional apparel that will create new, enjoyable experiences for fans. This is just the beginning of some incredible things we can do with Endstate.”

The new merchandise will be available soon on the Juncos Hollinger Racing team store. Keep an eye out for new apparel and other limited edition items.

Tune in for the first race of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, on March 10 at 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Follow along with the team all season long on social media at @JuncosHollinger.