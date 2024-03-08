Rousseau Metal Extends Partnership With Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in a Multi-Year Deal

Source: Team PR

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (March 7, 2024) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Rousseau Metal, a leader in storage solutions, has extended their partnership with the team in a new, multi-year agreement as an associate sponsor on the No. 15 entry for Graham Rahal in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The Quebec-based company has been a team partner since 2008 and the cabinets have been a mainstay in the team’s headquarters as well as their transporters and will be in a multi-media production space that is being created.



“This has been a great relationship that has encompassed many areas within our business, beginning with their products being our choice throughout our dealership group,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. “And that led to them being a valued partner of our racing programs over the years. It has been an incredible long-term relationship with great people that continues to grow and progress. We love working with Charles, Robert and everyone at Rousseau in Saint-Jean-Port-Joli, French Canada.”



“Extending our partnership with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing was an easy decision,’’ said Rousseau Metal CEO, Charles-Alexandre Paré. ‘’We have developed such an amazing partnership over the last 17 years, and we look forward to what the future holds for both companies.’’



The 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season opens Sunday, March 10 on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, for the 20th Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. North America’s premier open-wheel series will crisscross the United States, including a stop for the 108th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26, before culminating in Nashville for the championship finale Sunday, Sept. 15. All on-track action can be seen on NBC or NBC’s Peacock Premium streaming service or USA Network. For more information about the series or team, visit www.indycar.com and www.rahal.com.