FACT SHEET: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding 

Source: Event PR

WHAT:

The 20th Annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Fundingreturns to the downtown streets and waterfront as the season-opening event for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for the 14th time. Five racing series featuring open-wheel action and sports car racing will take the green flag.

WHEN:

March 8-10, 2024

WHERE:

Held on a temporary waterfront street course that includes a combination of adjacent downtown streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts (Mahaffey Theater), The Dali Museum and extending onto the runway of Albert Whitted Airport, and borders Tampa Bay and picturesque St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina.

RACES:

8 total races

Headlined by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Supporting race series:

INDY NXT by Firestone

USF Pro 2000 Presented by Continental Tire

USF2000 Presented by Continental Tire

IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge

OWNERS:

Kim Green and Kevin Savoree of Green Savoree Racing Promotions

TRACK:

1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary street course

NTT INDYCAR SERIES:

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding is the first of 17 rounds of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule.

FLORIDA:

Only NTT INDYCAR SERIES race held in Florida.

SPONSORS:

Firestone has been the title sponsor of this event since 2014. RP Funding joined as the event’s very first presenting sponsor in 2022.

SPECIAL EVENTS:

5K Run on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Track: Thursday, March 7 – Runners and walkers will have the unique opportunity to “race on track.” Register at

gpstpete5k.com ($40 Advance / $50 Race Day). 5K starts at 5:30 p.m. ET on Bayshore Drive NE adjacent to North Straub Park. All proceeds benefit the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg (PAL). Since 2017, $271,265 has been donated to PAL via contributions from the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and proceeds from this 5K. Race owners Kim Green and Kevin Savoree were recently awarded the Ed Schatzman Circle of Excellence Award for their commitment to PAL’s mission of empowering local youth.

INDYCAR Party in the Park: Thursday, March 7 – Free community event in North Straub Park from 5-7:30 p.m. ET. Opportunity for fans to see race cars up close from all series, get driver autographs and more.

A Grand Prix Evening – Celebrating 20 Years of Champions: Friday, March 8 – A celebration recognizing 11 past INDYCAR SERIES race winners, series and race officials, St. Petersburg community leaders, Mayor Ken Welch and past mayors, and commemorating two decades of success for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. Event takes place from 7-10 p.m. at Duke Energy Center for Arts (Mahaffey Theater). Limited quantity of public tickets available at gpstpete.com/gpevening, $250 per person. All proceeds benefit four local St. Petersburg youth organizations and programs: Pinellas Technical College, Youth Sports, Cultured Books Literacy Foundation and AKA Akademy.

Bret Michaels Concert: Saturday, March 9 – Multi-platinum music icon Bret Michaels will perform a live concert as part of the race weekend festivities. The show will commence shortly after the racing ends on Saturday within the festival grounds on the plaza south of the Duke Energy Center for the Arts (Mahaffey Theater). All Saturday ticket holders will have access to the show. No additional ticket is required.

TV & STREAMING:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Sunday, March 10 – Live race coverage nationally on NBC starting at 12 noon ET, including locally on WFLA NBC 8. All other INDYCAR on track sessions streamed live on Peacock.

INDY NXT: Race broadcast live on Peacock.

USF Pro 2000 and USF2000: Global live streaming can be found on the series’ respective websites usfpro2000.com and usf2000.com.

IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge: Global live streaming at IMSA.com/tvlive.

AUDIO:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Sunday, March 10 – Live radio coverage on the INDYCAR Radio Network, SiriusXM Channel 218 and locally on WWBA 820 AM.

INDY NXT: Live radio coverage on the INDYCAR Radio Network and SiriusXM Channel 218.

VOLUNTEERS:

Nearly 500 volunteers in 13 specialty areas contribute to the success of the event.

WEBSITE:

gpstpete.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: facebook.com/GPSTPETE

Twitter: @GPSTPETE #FirestoneGP

Instagram: @gpstpete

YouTube