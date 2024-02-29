Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Welcomes Rocket Convenience Stores to Sponsor Family

LONG BEACH, Calif. (Feb. 28, 2024) – Rocket® Convenience Stores has joined the 2024 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach as a first-time Official Sponsor, joining a strong family of sponsors as the iconic race runs for the 49th time April 19-21.

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is renowned for its exhilarating races and vibrant atmosphere. As an official sponsor, Rocket Convenience Stores will have its brand prominently featured throughout the event, with signage, promotions and activations at the event.

“Sharing the same Long Beach pedigree and an obsession with speed and quickness, partnering with the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach was a natural next step in the evolution of our Rocket® Convenience Stores brand. As we introduce ourselves to their loyal fans, we look forward to delivering convenience to them in their daily lives at every turn!” said Bill Mullen, President of Retail and Retail Operations, Rocket® Convenience Stores.

With an extensive network of more than 450 locations throughout California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado, Rocket® has established itself as a go-to destination for customers seeking a convenient, courteous, and reliable shopping experience. From freshly brewed coffee to grab-and-go snacks everyone craves, Rocket®Convenience Stores offers a wide array of products and top-tier fuel brands to meet the needs of busy individuals and families on the go.

“We are delighted to welcome Rocket® Convenience Stores as a sponsor of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach,” said Jim Michaelian, Grand Prix Association of Long Beach President and CEO. “They are a fixture here in Southern California and we look forward to working together to enhance their brand among our fans and promote America’s #1 Street Race across their excellent network of retail locations.”

In addition to its sponsorship of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Rocket® Convenience Stores remains dedicated to supporting local communities through various philanthropic initiatives and partnerships.

Acura Grand Prix ticket prices range from $40 for a Friday General Admission ticket to $185 for a three-day ticket that includes Sat./Sun. reserved seating in grandstand upper levels. Pre-paid parking packages are also available, along with handicapped seating, NTT INDYCAR SERIES Paddock passes, Super Photo tickets and a wide variety of hospitality packages. Continuing a longstanding policy at the Grand Prix. children 12 years and under will be admitted free with a ticketed adult.

Fans can select and pay for their 2024 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach seats, parking and paddock passes online at gplb.com. Ticket orders can also be placed by calling the toll-free ticket hotline, (888) 827-7333.

Fans can also follow the 2024 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Facebook (GrandPrixLB), Twitter @GPLongBeach (#AGPLB) and Instagram @GPLongBeach, as well as via the official Grand Prix app available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.