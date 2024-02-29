Patients Choice Laboratories Returns to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing as Official Laboratory Partner and Associate Sponsor

Source: Team PR

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (February 29, 2024) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Patients Choice Laboratories (PCL) has renewed their partnership with the team as the “Official Laboratory Partner” and associate sponsor of the No. 15 NTT INDYCAR SERIES entry for Graham Rahal, in a multi-year deal. PCL provides advanced laboratory testing specializing in molecular and toxicology diagnostics that provide precise and specific results allowing for quick diagnoses and treatment of patients. PCL performs testing in the areas of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, pharmacogenetics, and toxicology.



“Patients Choice Laboratories provides industry-leading diagnostic services and continues to grow their business at an impressive pace,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan. “We are proud to partner with a company that does such important work in the medical industry and are excited to extend our partnership.”



“We are proud and excited to be continuing our partnership with RLL, a first-class organization that is rich in tradition and where excellence is achieved in innovation, speed and precision which are traits that we at PCL hold in high regard,” said Brad Moss, president of PCL. “We are thrilled to continue working with the great partners within the RLL and INDYCAR ecosystems, and bring our expertise in medical diagnostics to help providers and patients make better treatment decisions.”



The 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season opens Sunday, March 10 on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, for the 20th Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. North America’s premier open-wheel series will crisscross the United States, including a stop for the 108th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26, before culminating in Nashville for the championship finale Sunday, Sept. 15. All on-track action can be seen on NBC or NBC’s Peacock Premium streaming service or USA Network. For more information about the series or team, visit www.indycar.com and www.rahal.com.