Juncos Hollinger Racing adds Base Performance Simulators as Official Sim Partner

Source: Team PR

Today Juncos Hollinger Racing announced a new partnership with Base Performance Simulators, who will become the Official Sim Partner of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT motorsport team.

Base Performance Simulators is a state-of-the art provider of high-end, tailored simulatorpackages and was founded by three-time Le Mans winner Darren Turner.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Juncos Hollinger Racing, a team with incredible aspirations and a clear vision for success,” said Turner. “This partnership aligns perfectly with what we are aiming to achieve at Base Performance Simulators and we can’t wait to see the team on track.”

Base Performance Simulators will supply Juncos Hollinger Racing with state-of-the-art simulator technology.

“Everyone on the team is excited to welcome Base Performance Simulators as a key technology partner,” said Ricardo Juncos, Co-Owner and Team Principal of Juncos Hollinger Racing. “We are all racing enthusiasts and part of that is making the thrill of sitting behind the driver’s seat accessible to anyone who wants to experience it.”

Base Performance Simulators offers cutting-edge simulators for both training and entertainment, including GT and Single Seat simulators that are designed for everything from world-class motorsport teams to at-home enthusiasts.

“Our partnership with Juncos Hollinger Racing marks another exciting milestone in the continuing development of Base Performance Simulators and our mission to supply the very best driver training simulators and products for sim racing, driver training, and the family entertainment industry,” said James Guess, Managing Director of Base Performance Simulators.



Juncos Hollinger Racing will take to the track for Round 1 of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 10. Watch live on NBC and Peacock. Follow all season long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok at @JuncosHollinger.