Hy-Vee to Sponsor Milwaukee Mile 250s INDYCAR Weekend

WEST ALLIS, Wisconsin (Feb. 29, 2024) — Adding to the excitement and anticipation of INDYCAR’s return to the historic Milwaukee Mile in 2024, the Wisconsin State Fair Park today announced that Hy-Vee, the industry-leading grocery brand that features stores across eight Midwestern states, will be the title sponsor of the Labor Day weekend racing festival in Milwaukee, August 30-September 1. The Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250s represents the first INDYCAR event hosted at the world’s most historic speedway since 2015. It will also mark the first-ever NTT INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader weekend at the Milwaukee Mile and the penultimate event of the 2024 season.

One of the most active and visible brands in sports marketing, Hy-Vee’s partnership with INDYCAR and Wisconsin State Fair Park represents the company’s continued support of motorsports. The Iowa-based grocery chain first became an INDYCAR partner in 2020, as a sponsor with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) team. In addition to sponsoring the No. 45 Hy-Vee Honda for RLL with driver Christian Lundgaard in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Hy-Vee has served as the primary host and entitlement partner for the INDYCAR doubleheader weekend at Iowa Speedway since 2022. With a turbocharged mix of thrilling short track racing combined with world-class music, the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend in Iowa has become one of the most popular annual events on the INDYCAR calendar. With eight grocery stores currently located across Wisconsin, Hy-Vee is expanding its motorsports presence as the title sponsor of the unique holiday weekend at the historic Milwaukee Mile. In addition to its partnership with INDYCAR, Hy-Vee is actively engaged in sports marketing activities across the Midwest. Hy-Vee has collaborated with the world-champion Kansas City Chiefs, the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers in the National Football League, along with other college and professional sports teams.

“With our in-store activations and events to promote Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend in Iowa already in the works, adding our name to the Milwaukee Mile 250s weekend fits into our plans for the racing season,” said Anna Stoermer, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President at Hy-Vee. “We look forward to supporting this event in Wisconsin so racing fans, as well as our employees and customers, can continue to be a part of the excitement of INDYCAR in 2024 and beyond.”

Wisconsin State Fair Park, which annually hosts one of the nation’s most popular state fairs in early August, will host the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250s weekend, featuring 250-mile NTT INDYCAR SERIES full points-paying races on back-to-back days. On-track activities will begin on Friday, August 30, followed by NTT INDYCAR SERIES races on both Saturday and Sunday. Both races will be available for live streaming on Peacock, while Sunday’s race will be televised live on USA Network at 1:30 p.m. CT. The Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250s should be crucial in this season’s INDYCAR championship battle, serving as the 15th and 16th rounds of the 17-race 2024 season schedule.



“As we begin a new era for INDYCAR at the Milwaukee Mile in 2024, Wisconsin State Fair Park is excited to welcome Hy-Vee as the title partner of the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250s,” said Shari Black, CEO and Executive Director of Wisconsin State Fair Park. “With Hy-Vee’s passion for motorsports and experience in marketing and promotions, this partnership will create so many opportunities that will benefit both of our brands. There has been so much excitement for the return of INDYCAR to the Milwaukee Mile and with Hy-Vee on board as our new entitlement partner, we can’t wait to deliver an incredible experience for our fans on Labor Day weekend.”

Located at Wisconsin State Fair Park in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis, Wisc., the Milwaukee Mile is the world’s most historic operating speedway, hosting races since 1903. Open-wheel racing began competing at the Mile in 1939 and there has been a total of 114 INDYCAR races hosted at the track over nine decades. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES last hosted an event at the Milwaukee Mile in 2015, a race won by Sebastien Bourdais. Former INDYCAR champions Scott Dixon (2009) and Will Power (2014) are current active series drivers who have won at the Milwaukee Mile.

In addition to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the rising stars of racing will also compete at the Milwaukee Mile during the Aug. 30-Sept. 1 weekend.

Tickets for the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250s are on sale now at https://wistatefair.com/wsfp/indycar-weekend-at-the-milwaukee-mile/

The 2024 INDYCAR season begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 10.



