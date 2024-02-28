McLaren Racing announces Genesys as an Official Partner of the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team

McLaren Racing today announced Genesys, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, as an Official Partner of the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team for the 2024 season.

Genesys enters a new racing chapter in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES as it continues to partner with sports organizations that share its passion for innovation. Renowned for its AI-powered experience orchestration platform, Genesys fuels billions of remarkable customer experiences in more than 100 countries. With Genesys, organizations can deliver personalized, end-to-end experiences at scale to improve loyalty, retention and business outcomes.

Genesys branding will be featured on the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet as well as the visor strip of Pato O’Ward’s helmet through the 2024 season.

Gavin Ward, Team Principal, Arrow McLaren, said:

“We’re excited to welcome Genesys to our McLaren Racing family and represent their brand within the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. With its Indianapolis footprint, Genesys understands IndyCar and our connectivity in being solutions-oriented organizations.”

Barbara Holzapfel, Chief Marketing Officer, Genesys, said:

“With our deep roots in Indianapolis, we’re excited to further immerse ourselves in the community by partnering with Arrow McLaren with whom we share a drive for performance, teamwork and innovation. Much like organizations in today’s experience economy, the Arrow McLaren team depends on a winning combination of human and machine to achieve the competitive advantage they need in their race to win. Genesys brings together data, AI-powered innovations and the best talent to help organizations around the world make the right decisions at the right time to drive loyalty winning customer experiences at scale.”