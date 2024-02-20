NBC Sports, INDYCAR Unveil 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race Broadcast Start Times

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024) – NBC Sports and INDYCAR announced Feb. 20

the race broadcast start times for the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule, headlined by the

108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge at Indianapolis Motor

Speedway on Sunday, May 26, with coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The 2024 season kicks off on NBC and Peacock with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

presented by RP Funding at noon ET Sunday, March 10.

“I can’t wait for the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season to begin, and what a way to kick things

off in St. Petersburg again on NBC,” said reigning series champion Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi

Racing.

“We’ll be returning with our two goals in focus – winning the Indianapolis 500 and

winning the championship – and I know our entire team is counting down the days until we have

a chance to put all our hard work and preparation this offseason to the test.”

Highlights of NBC Sports’ 2024 INDYCAR coverage schedule include:

Indianapolis 500 qualifying coverage from IMS airing on NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 19 to determine the starting grid for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

24 on NBC and Peacock at The Thermal Club outside of Palm Springs, California.

a decade (2015) with a doubleheader Aug. 31-Sept. 1. Exclusive coverage starts at 6

p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31 on Peacock, with the second race at 2:30 p.m. Sunday,

Sept. 1 on USA Network and Peacock.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 15 on NBC and Peacock.

Peacock once again will provide comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 season,

including the exclusive presentation of the Streets of Toronto for the third consecutive year at 1

p.m. ET Sunday, July 21.

Throughout the season, Peacock will present over 120 hours of coverage, including nearly

exclusive coverage of every qualifying and practice session in 2024. Additionally, coverage

surrounding the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500, all INDY NXT by Firestone races, race

day warmups and full-event race replays will be available on the platform. Click here for more

details.

“The 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season is going to bring quite a bit of change to the

schedule, changes that should be exciting for our fans watching the broadcasts and in-person,”

said 2023 Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden of Team Penske. “New races at The

Thermal Club and The Milwaukee Mile bring new venues to the schedule, and crowning a

champion in my hometown, Nashville, will be must-see television. The Indianapolis 500 is

always thrilling, and when you combine it all together, you get a schedule that fans will not want

to miss.”



NBC Sports’ 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES coverage schedule: