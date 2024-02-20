ANDRETTI GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH EPRO SELECT FOR 2024 INDYCAR SEASON

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 20, 2024) – Andretti Global announced today that ePro Select, a leading innovator in high-quality and affordable vacuum technology, will serve as an official partner across the Andretti INDYCAR program and has been named the team’s official cordless vacuum. ePro Select will have a presence on all Andretti INDYCAR entries for the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, including the full-time entries of Marcus Ericsson, Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood as well as Marco Andretti’s Indianapolis 500-only entry.

ePro Select delivers exceptional cleaning performance through cutting-edge technology and user-centric design. Through today’s announced partnership with Andretti INDYCAR, the vacuum technology leader aims to build its reputation as a professional-grade, quality line of products into the everyday lives of consumers. Building on the synergy between peak performance and fast cleaning efficiency, ePro Select’s range of vacuum cleaners is known for power, versatility and affordability, aligning perfectly with the high-speed, precision-driven world of motorsports.

The ePro Select branding will be seen throughout the Andretti INDYCAR stable for the first time at the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season opener on the Streets of St. Petersburg March 8-10.

DOUG BRESNAHAN, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER, ANDRETTI GLOBAL

“We’re proud to welcome ePro Select to the Andretti INDYCAR family of partners for the upcoming season. They are a leader in their space and their attention to detail and passion for delivering the best are apparent within the ePro Select family of products. We share that same drive for excellence at Andretti and we’re looking forward to seeing the ePro Select brand across our INDYCAR program.”

RICK BOND, PRESIDENT, EPRO USA LLC

“We are thrilled to partner with the Andretti team, a name synonymous with success and excellence in motorsports. This partnership reflects our shared values of innovation and performance, and we are excited to engage with the passionate INDYCAR fan base and bring the ePro Select experience to them.”