Pray.com sponsors the No. 41 Chevrolet Indy car driven by Sting Ray Robb

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 20, 2024) — Pray.com has entered the motorsports arena for the first time with young Sting Ray Robb who will drive the No. 41 Pray.com Chevrolet for AJ Foyt Racing in the NTT INDYCAR Series this season.

Pray.com is the world’s No. 1 app for daily prayer and faith-based audio content. A social impact company whose mission is to grow faith and cultivate community, Pray.com is the only religious app in history to become a Top-Five grossing Lifestyle app in the Apple app store.

“With the explosive growth of Christian advertisers being embraced by television networks like CBS, FOX, and others we recognized motorsports fans as an incredible audience for Pray.com. We partnered up with Sting Ray – not only because of his cool name but also because of his Christian testimony,” said Pray.com Founder and CEO Steve Gatena. “The more the pray.com team got to know him, the more we came to love him – he’s got an infectious faith and a great passion for sharing the power of prayer.”

Pray.com sees alignment with Sting Ray Robb’s mission to bring faith into the fast lane and wants to support him in his efforts to communicate the importance of prayer to younger audiences. Future aspects of the partnership may include Sting Ray Robb prayer content on Pray.com or devotional projects aimed at helping young people get on track with God.

“Faith has been an important part of my journey and I am excited to be able to drive a car that will represent that,” Robb said. “I’m honored and blessed to partner with Pray.com. Through this partnership, we’ll utilize our aligned beliefs and goals to encourage others in their commitment to prayer and grow the faith community.”

Robb, 22, made his debut in the INDYCAR Series last year after taking the vice-champion title in the 2022 INDY NXT Series, the junior formula where many of today’s Indy car drivers learn their craft. The Idaho native is looking forward to capitalizing on what he learned last year as a rookie driving for Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing.

The No. 41 Pray.com Chevrolet will make its NTT INDYCAR Series debut the weekend of March 8-10 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg which will be televised live on NBC and streamed on Peacock.