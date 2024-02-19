Callum Ilott to test with Arrow McLaren in Homestead hybrid test

Callum Ilott will join the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team in Homestead, Fla., this week to test with the team in a vacant seat following David Malukas’ wrist injury and operation on Feb. 13. Pato O’Ward will be in the car on Feb. 20, Callum will test with the team Feb. 21, and Alexander Rossi will round out the three-day hybrid test on Feb. 22. The team is currently considering options for its reserve driver lineup for the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg the weekend of March 8-10. The team will announce who will pilot its third car for the race in due course.

Gavin Ward, Team Principal, Arrow McLaren, said:

“We all wish David a speedy recovery, and we’re working out some options with the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew in the meantime. Callum had a seat fit last week and will test with us in Homestead, and we’re looking forward to working with him this week. Then, hopefully we’ll be able to confirm our roster for St. Pete soon after.”

Callum Ilott, Driver, said:

“Obviously I feel sorry for David and the team. It’s not easy to be in this position especially just ahead of the start of the season. I wish him the best and a speedy recovery. I’m glad I’m able to help out the team, and it’s a privilege to test this week with Arrow McLaren. I’m thankful they’re considering me for the opportunity.”