MAPEI JOINS ANDRETTI GLOBAL FOR THE INDIANAPOLIS 500 AS PRIMARY PARTNER FOR MARCO ANDRETTI

INDIANAPOLIS (Jan. 23, 2024) – Andretti Global announced today that MAPEI, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of chemical products for the building industry, will serve as the primary partner for the No. 98 MAPEI / CURB Honda piloted by Marco Andretti at the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. In addition to being showcased at the famed 500-Mile race, MAPEI will serve as an official partner on the No. 27 AutoNation Honda piloted by Kyle Kirkwood for the entirety of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

Known for exceptional products and system solutions in the construction industry, MAPEI brings its legacy of innovation to the world of motorsports. The partnership with Andretti represents a fusion of precision engineering and racing prowess, highlighting MAPEI’s commitment to performance excellence.

Andretti will make his 19th Indianapolis 500 start piloting the No. 98 MAPEI / CURB Honda, having scored the pole position in 2020, four top-three finishes and eight top-10 results at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. Kirkwood will represent the MAPEI branding on the No. 27 AutoNation Honda in his third NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, hoping to build on a strong sophomore season in 2023 that saw the Florida native take his first two career INDYCAR wins, first career INDYCAR pole position and seven top-10 finishes.

MAPEI will make its INDYCAR debut with Kirkwood at the season opener on the Streets of St. Petersburg March 8-10. The Andretti Herta with Marco Andretti and Curb-Agajanian entry will take to the track in MAPEI colors in preparation for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at the INDYCAR IMS Open Test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway April 10-11.

MICHAEL ANDRETTI, CEO AND CHAIRMAN, ANDRETTI GLOBAL

“It’s exciting for us to bring MAPEI into the Andretti family and provide them with their first experience in racing and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. It’s apparent that MAPEI shares our passion for maximizing performance and achievement, which will show through our partnership goals. The Indianapolis 500 is a marquee event, and we’re honored to welcome a new brand as the primary partner on the No. 98 at the 500.”

LUIGI DI GESO, PRESIDENT AND CEO, MAPEI NORTH AMERICA

“MAPEI is a global frontrunner in the manufacturing of products specifically tailored for the building industry. Renowned for our commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability, MAPEI’s products have been instrumental in shaping landmarks and infrastructure worldwide. And not only are we a global leader, but we are also family-owned and operated. That is why this partnership with Andretti Global has such resonance for us. At heart, we are two families dedicated to pursuing excellence. This venture into motorsports for the 2024-2025 season with Andretti Global is a continuation of MAPEI’s dedication to forging dynamic partnerships that resonate with our drive for innovation, precision and excellence. We are excited about this collaboration and look forward to a year of unparalleled performance.”